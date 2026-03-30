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October 4, 2025| Syokimau residents queue at the new Level 4 Hospital opposite the Chief’s Camp along Mwananchi Road on the final day of the IEBC voter registration exercise/Provided

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

IEBC Enhanced Continuous Mass Voter Registration kicks off Monday, Targeting 2.5mn New Voters

“Under the new framework, voter registration services will be moved closer to the people, shifting from constituency offices to ward and village levels,” Ethekon said

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 30 Nairobi, Kenya – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to launch the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise on Monday with a target of registering 2.5 million new voters across the country.

IEBC Chairperson Erustus Ethekon said the nationwide drive marks a critical milestone in preparations for the 2027 General Election, with a strong focus on expanding access and increasing participation, particularly among young people and first-time voters.

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“The Commission has redesigned the voter registration process to address challenges experienced in previous exercises, introducing a more inclusive and decentralized approach,” he stated.

“Under the new framework, voter registration services will be moved closer to the people, shifting from constituency offices to ward and village levels.”

Ethekon further stated that the Commission will also establish registration centers in universities and colleges to capture a significant number of eligible youth.

Additionally, IEBC will deploy resources using a data-driven model, ensuring equitable distribution of registration kits based on population size, geographic factors, and voter demand.

The ECVR aims to register 2.5 million new voters, increase participation among youth and first-time voters, expand access in remote and under-registered areas, enhance inclusivity for marginalized groups and improve efficiency through decentralized operations

The IEBC Chairperson urged the media to play a central role in informing the public and tracking the progress of the registration exercise across the country.

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