Nearly 2 million Kenyans face acute food insecurity, Kenya Red Cross warns

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 10 – The Kenya Red Cross has raised the alarm over worsening drought conditions across the country, warning that nearly two million people are now facing acute food insecurity.

The humanitarian agency says severe water shortages, rising cases of malnutrition, and long treks to the few remaining water points are placing immense strain on families in the hardest-hit counties.

The Red Cross warned that the scale of need continues to grow and urged for more resources to sustain ongoing operations.

An IGAD Regional Focus of the 2025 Global Report on Food Crises had in September warned that Kenya is among five countries where the number of people facing high levels of acute food insecurity has tripled over recent years.

According to the report the figures rose from 13.9 million in 2016 during the first edition of the Global Report on Food Crises to 41.7 million in 2025.

From conflict to economic challenges and climate extremes, the drivers of acute food insecurity in the IGAD region are interlinked and mutually reinforcing, increasing vulnerabilities, undermining resilience and reversing development gains.

The situation is expected to deteriorate further, as the latest forecast by IGAD’s Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) points to drier-than-usual conditions in parts of the region, including southern Ethiopia, eastern Kenya and much of Somalia.

Some of these areas, particularly central and northern Somalia, have already experienced at least one below-average rainy season, and drought conditions already persist. Another below-average season risks driving further deteriorations in food insecurity and malnutrition.

Acute malnutrition remains at alarming levels across the region, with 11.4 million children aged 6–59 months acutely malnourished in seven member states. Among them, 3.1 million urgently need lifesaving treatment for severe acute malnutrition.

However, due to significant funding cuts, an estimated 1 million people could be left without access to this treatment.