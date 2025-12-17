Connect with us

Muli said the public sparring was a distraction from the real issue of systemic neglect in Ukambani, warning that residents were increasingly frustrated with being used as pawns in national political rivalries/FILE

Ruto, Kalonzo linked to Ukambani neglect as NLP pushes new coalition

Muli condemned the escalating war of words between President William Ruto and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, arguing that both leaders bear responsibility for the region’s prolonged stagnation.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17 – National Liberal Party (NLP) leader Augustus Muli has criticised what he terms deliberate underdevelopment of the Ukambani region, accusing national leaders of perpetuating poverty politics at the expense of residents.

“Both leaders have had opportunities in government. Both must take responsibility for the deliberate impoverishment of Ukambani,” Muli said.

His response followed remarks made by President Ruto on Sunday, in which he questioned Kalonzo’s leadership credentials, claiming the Wiper leader failed to even tarmac the road leading to his Tseikuru home.

The comments sparked a sharp rebuttal from Kalonzo, reigniting political tensions and deepening divisions in a region long burdened by underdevelopment.

Real issues

However, Muli said the public sparring was a distraction from the real issue of systemic neglect in Ukambani, warning increasing frustration among residents used as pawns in national political rivalries.

“Ukambani can no longer endure deliberate impoverishment by national leaders. We must reject the politics of poverty and empty rhetoric,” he said.

The NLP leader revealed that his party, in collaboration with other like-minded movements, is working to form a people-centred coalition aimed at dismantling what he described as “toxic political ideologies” promoted by both Ruto and Kalonzo.

“We are building a coalition that stands with the people, not against them. Ukambani deserves roads, schools, hospitals and industries—not endless political insults,” Muli said.

He noted growing discontent among emerging leaders in Ukambani, who detest the region’s marginalisation despite its significant electoral importance.

Muli said the proposed coalition could signal a new political realignment ahead of the next general election.

He warned the region’s patience has worn thin, and residents are demanding tangible development rather than political theatrics.

