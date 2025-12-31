Connect with us

The former Presidential Economic Advisor called on the Luo community to instead seek to strengthen relations and heal past wounds/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Kuria seeks forgiveness from Luo Nation, urges end to ‘devil narrative’ politics

Moses Kuria urges the Luo community to avoid using Uhuru Kenyatta or Kikuyus as political tools, asking for forgiveness for decades-long ‘devil narratives’ against the Odingas.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 – Former Cabinet Minister Moses Kuria has urged the Luo community to resist the “devil narrative” against former President Uhuru Kenyatta or the Kikuyu community citing past mistakes.

Kuria, remarking days after a renewed onslaught by a section of leaders from Nyanza, warned that such manoeuvres risk prolonging a mistake that has fuelled inter-ethnic political rivalry for decades.

“For 60 years, Kikuyus were sold the devil’s portrait in the name of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and Raila Odinga. This worked magic as a tool of political mobilisation. It was wrong,” Kuria said, offering an unqualified apology to the Luo Nation on behalf of the Kikuyu community.

The former Presidential Economic Advisor called on the Luo community to instead seek to strengthen relations and heal past wounds.

“Neither Uhuru Kenyatta nor Kikuyus are an enemy of the Luo Nation. Do not allow us to be turned into a tool of political mobilisation. We can’t sustain a devil narrative for another 60 years.”

Kuria’s caution comes amid accusations by ODM leaders that Kenyatta has attempted to influence party affairs, highlighting growing political tensions as Kenya approaches a new election cycle.

Uhuru under siege

Uhuru on Tuesday distanced himself from the claims, urging President William Ruto’s Administration instead to focus on selling its development agenda to Kenyans rather than engaging in political manoeuvres involving rival parties.

He called for issue-based politics, mutual respect, and the protection of democratic competition.

Uhuru defends opposition at Jirongo burial amid ODM tensions

Over the weekend, senior party officials, including Chairperson Gladys Wanga, accused Kenyatta of covert interference in the party’s internal affairs.

“We want to tell President Uhuru Kenyatta that we are friends, but we will not accept you using moles to destabilise the ODM party,” Wanga said.

Minority Whip Junet Mohamed also alleged external interference, warning that January would usher in a political battle to expel what he termed party rebels. He further claimed that some ODM members were “on the payroll” of the retired president.

