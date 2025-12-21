KJSEA Candidates Given Fresh Chance to Revise Senior School Selections

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 21 – The government has granted 2025 KJSEA candidates a fresh opportunity to revise their senior school choices.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok announced that the candidates will have a seven-day window, effective Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

The PS advised candidates to contact their Grade 9 schools or the Ministry of Education’s sub-county and county offices through their respective heads of institutions.

“The review will be guided by an automated system that will match learners’ preferences with their performance and the availability of slots in schools,” he said in a statement.

Some parents and candidates have expressed dissatisfaction with the placement exercise, citing mismatches between placements and their stated preferences.

“This is largely attributable to high competition and limited admission slots in popular schools, misaligned communication between parents, learners and heads of institutions on selected schools, and variances between chosen pathways and assessment outcomes,” PS Bitok said.