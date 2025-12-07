Connect with us

According to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), more than 65 countries will send high-level delegations to the four-day event/FILE

Africa

Kenya to host key Special Operations Security Conference from Monday

Kenya will host the Silent Warrior 2025 Special Operations Forces conference from December 8–11, bringing together over 65 countries to strengthen SOF cooperation, enhance regional security, and address evolving threats across Africa.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7 — Kenya is set to host one of the world’s most significant Special Operations Forces (SOF) security gatherings as the Silent Warrior 2025 (SW25) Conference convenes from Monday to Thursday at the JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi.

According to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), more than 65 countries will send high-level delegations to the four-day event, which is designed to deepen cooperation among African SOF units and strengthen global collaboration against emerging security threats.

KDF said the conference aims to refine regional preparedness and operational capabilities, noting that “the four days’ conference aims to enhance the capabilities and cooperation of African SOF to effectively address evolving security threats for a more secure and stable future for Africa.”

This year’s theme is “Evolving Threat in Africa: SOF and the Future of African Security.”

Silent Warrior is widely regarded as Africa’s premier strategic SOF forum, bringing together African partners, US allies, and private-sector defence innovators.

SW25 is co-hosted by the US Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAFRICA) and the Kenyan Special Operations Forces Command (SOFC).

More than 44 African partner nations and 21 international partner countries have been invited this year, underscoring the forum’s expanding global reach.

Organisers say the symposium will showcase cutting-edge military technologies, strengthen multinational security frameworks, and expand enduring partnerships tailored to Africa’s evolving threat environment.

Senior military leaders will also use the platform to discuss shared security concerns and advance collaborative solutions at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels.

Silent Warrior 2025 is expected to reinforce global efforts against terrorism, transnational crime, and emerging asymmetric threats—while further cementing Kenya’s position as a central hub for regional and international security cooperation.

