Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei/FILE

DIPLOMACY

MFA endorses UK’s protest on Parliament’s handling of BATUK inquiry

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei stated the government “associates fully” with the British statement, emphasising that any emerging issues stemming from the inquiry are “surmountable” within the framework of the long-standing bilateral partnership.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 — Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has backed the British High Commission’s concerns over the handling of a parliamentary inquiry into the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK).

MFA said Nairobi remains committed to strong and cooperative defence relations with the United Kingdom.

“We associate fully with this statement, aware of the significance of the defence cooperation between Kenya and the United Kingdom and confident that any issues of concern are surmountable,” Sing’Oei said in a bried response on Wednesday.

His remarks came after the British High Commission expressed disappointment that its formal submission to the National Assembly’s Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee was not reflected in the Committee’s final report.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the High Commission said it had cooperated fully with the two-year inquiry and provided a detailed response addressing the issues raised, including measures undertaken to remedy long-standing concerns.

“While we deeply regret the challenges which have arisen in relation to our defence presence in Kenya, we are disappointed our submission to the Committee was not incorporated into the report’s conclusions,” the Commission said.

‘Ready to investigate’

The UK added that it “stands ready to investigate” any new allegations contained in the report “under our jurisdiction fully once evidence is provided.”

The High Commission underscored the importance of UK–Kenya defence cooperation, citing ongoing initiatives that include training, education, and capability development to bolster regional and global security.

The Committee’s 94-page report, concluding a two-year investigation, accuses British soldiers of decades of sexual abuse, killings, environmental degradation, human rights violations and labour-related misconduct in training zones across Laikipia and Samburu counties.

Parliament cited testimony from affected communities, civil society groups, victims, community elders and state agencies.

Allegations include killings, assaults and maimings linked to BATUK personnel; public fights involving soldiers; pollution; land degradation; and hazards from unexploded ordnance.

The report says many local residents now view BATUK as “an occupying presence rather than a development partner,” drawing comparisons to colonial-era injustices.

One of the most prominent cases highlighted is the 2012 murder of 21-year-old Agnes Wanjiru in Nanyuki, whose body was found in a hotel septic tank months after she was last seen with British soldiers.

A former British soldier accused of the killing was arrested in the UK last month and now faces extradition to Kenya. He denies the charges.

BATUK has operated in Kenya for decades, training thousands of British troops annually, while more than 1,000 Kenyan soldiers train in the UK each year.

Despite the strategic value, its presence has repeatedly come under scrutiny over allegations of misconduct and limited accountability mechanisms.

