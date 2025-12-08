Kagame says Trump’s ‘transactional approach’ on DRC stands better chance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 — Rwandan President Paul Kagame says the Washington Accord, brokered by President Donald Trump to end decades of conflict between Rwanda and the DRC, has a “much bigger chance of success” because it is built on practical, transactional commitments.

Kagame who spoke to Al Jazeera ahead of the December 4 deal faulted decades of Western “theories about democracy and human rights” as ineffective saying the approach had failed to improve people’s lives.

The Rwandan leader said he had “never seen the level of focus, attention, energy and pressure” that the Trump administration applied to the conflict — efforts that culminated in the signing of a breakthrough framework in Washington.

Kagame contrasted Trump’s approach with years of Western engagement rooted in rhetoric rather than tangible results.

“For many years we have seen stories and theories about democracy, freedom and human rights — but in practice, they did not translate into improvements in people’s lives,” Kagame said.

“The other approach focuses on tangible outcomes — trade, economic interests — and how they translate into improving people’s lives,” he added.

He hailed Trump’s transactional diplomacy saying its results were measurable.

“What do you give [and] what do you gain? What are the results? It’s easy to measure. From my personal experience in Rwanda and the region, I prefer this approach.”

Kagame argued that while Western governments often frame African crises in abstract ideological terms, Trump’s method emphasized measurable outcomes, accountability, and clear give-and-take.

“People talk nicely and end up with nothing… But those you might blame for this or that are sometimes the ones who are practical in getting results,” he said, in a thinly veiled reference to Trump.

Never seen hand-on approach

Kagame praised Trump for personally convening the leaders of Rwanda and the DRC, saying such hands-on engagement had never been seen in the three decades since the conflict began.

“We have never had anything like this,” he said. “The visibility, the energy, the pressure to resolve the problem — it has never been at this level.”

He said the Washington Accord’s strength lies in its three-pillar structure — political, security, and economic — which he believes “captures everything that must be addressed” in the region’s protracted conflict.

The deal, announced in Washington, provides for a permanent ceasefire, disarmament of armed groups in eastern DRC, cross-border security guarantees, a framework for economic integration and shared mineral development, protection and return of refugees, and a justice and accountability mechanism.

Trump presided over the signing with characteristic flourish, declaring that Kagame and DRC President Félix Tshisekedi had “spent a lot of time killing each other, and now they’re going to spend a lot of time hugging.”

The ceremony drew presidents and representatives from Angola, Kenya, Togo, Uganda, Qatar, and the African Union, underscoring the accord’s regional significance.

Kagame suggested that Trump’s direct, deal-maker style brought clarity to a conflict long mired in blame games, competing narratives, and international inertia.

“Before, there was too much talking, too much blame, with nothing at the end,” he said. “With this approach, you can measure what you’re getting out of any engagement.”

He added that success will still depend on the willingness of Rwanda and the DRC to implement the agreement, warning that Kinshasa has a history of reversing commitments.

“Some things will be difficult… but first things first. We must move forward step by step.”

Africa, Qatar initiatives

Kagame also detailed Qatar’s role in facilitating parallel internal dialogues through the Doha-based FCM23 process, insisting Rwanda did not abandon African-led initiatives.

He revealed that DRC President Félix Tshisekedi personally requested both the U.S. and Qatari tracks, even as some African leaders later blamed Rwanda.

He said the Washington Accord could finally break a cycle of violence that has persisted since the aftermath of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, whose spillover transformed eastern DRC into a battleground of militias, refugees, and regional interventions.

“But Trump alone cannot deliver peace: If this agreement fails, the responsibility will not lie with President Trump — it lies with us,” Kagame said.

Asked whether Trump deserves consideration for the Nobel Peace Prize, Kagame demurred but acknowledged that the US president “shows good intention” and has demonstrated seriousness rarely seen in international diplomacy over the conflict.

The US also signed separate deals with Rwanda and the DRC to expand American access to tungsten, tin, tantalum, lithium, and other strategic minerals. Kagame rejected claims that Rwanda’s mineral exports originate from Congolese smuggling.

Despite unresolved issues and dozens of armed groups still operating in eastern DRC, African leaders welcomed the Washington Accord as a potential turning point. Kenya’s President William Ruto called it “a global achievement,” while the African Union described the deal as the most promising framework in decades.

Trump concluded the ceremony by praising Kagame and Tshisekedi for choosing partnership over conflict:

“Today is a great day for Africa. A great day for the world.”