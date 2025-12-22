PICTURE STORY: President Ruto graces Kimalel Goat Auction which Blends Culture and Commerce in Baringo

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 22 – President William Ruto has graced the annual Kimalel Goat Auction in Baringo County, drawing attention to one of most iconic pastoral trade events as thousands of farmers and traders gathered to sell and buy livestock ahead of the festive season.

Speaking during the Baringo Cultural Festival and Kimalel Goat Auction, the President said his administration is firmly taking charge of Kenya’s destiny by rebuilding the economy from the bottom up, empowering citizens, and ensuring that no Kenyan is left behind.

“We have reinvigorated agriculture, securing Kenya’s place as a food-sufficient nation. Our healthcare system has been revamped to be more inclusive, more affordable, and accessible to every citizen, everywhere,” President Ruto said.

The annual event is expected to see over 9,000 goats change hands in the event graced by President Ruto.

This year’s auction marks a historic shift for Kimalel. For the first time since its inception in 1992, the sale has integrated digital technology, allowing buyers to participate remotely rather than being physically present at the auction grounds.

The move is expected to broaden the market, increase efficiency, and reduce costs for local farmers.

Beyond livestock trade, the Kimalel Goat Auction remains a vibrant cultural and social event. Attendees can enjoy boat races on Lake Baringo, featuring traditional rafts locally known as Kaldich alongside motorboats, offering a spectacular display of skill and tradition.

The festival fosters community cohesion and celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the region.

The auction was pioneered by the late President Daniel arap Moi in 1992, with a vision to improve the livelihoods of Baringo’s pastoral communities by providing a dependable market and better prices for livestock.

Over the years, the initiative has helped generations of farmers educate their children, build resilience, and sustain their communities through livestock wealth.

In the event,President Ruto highlighted the Affordable Housing Programme as a cornerstone of the administration’s development agenda, noting that it has created over 500,000 jobs for youth, restored dignity to families, and renewed hope in communities across the country.