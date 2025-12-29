Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Health Ministry to Enforce Childcare facilities in Public Institutions from January

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 29-The Ministry of Health has announced a nationwide crackdown on public institutions that have failed to comply with the law requiring the establishment of childcare facilities for female employees.

Speaking on the matter, the Principal Secretary for Public Health and Standardization, Mary Muthoni, said the lack of crèche facilities has become a growing concern, particularly among teachers, public officers, and students who are new parents.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She noted that the challenge has caused distractions in workplaces and learning institutions, negatively affecting productivity and overall wellbeing.

“When mothers do not have safe and reliable places to leave their children, it affects their peace of mind, their work, and even their ability to learn,’ PS Muthoni said.

The Ministry says many institutions have treated the law lightly, and warned that enforcement will begin in January to demonstrate that the legislation carries full legal weight.

“That assumption is wrong. This law is not optional. From January, we will enforce it fully to protect working mothers and their children,”she said.

At the same time, the Ministry has raised alarm over the rising infiltration of drugs and substance abuse in learning institutions.

According to surveys conducted by the Ministry, some learners are being exposed to harmful substances while in school and are subsequently transferring these habits to their communities.

The Ministry has vowed not to sit back as the crisis escalates, saying it has adopted a whole-of-government approach.

As part of this strategy, the Ministry of Health is working closely with the Ministry of Education to curb the menace, with joint interventions set to begin next week.

“The school environment should be safe. Unfortunately, some learners are picking up harmful habits there and taking them back to their communities,”she said.

Teachers have been urged to remain vigilant and carefully monitor what learners carry to school. The Ministry cautioned that manufacturers are increasingly targeting children using sweeteners and products designed to closely resemble legal substances, making them difficult to detect.

Schools have been advised to conduct impromptu inspections of classrooms and dormitories, where learners spend most of their time. The Ministry warned that failure to act decisively could condemn an entire generation to a vicious cycle of drug abuse.

School heads, teachers, and discipline officers have been instructed to immediately intensify checks on learners’ bags and personal effects, and to take swift disciplinary action where violations are detected.

Officials cautioned that without urgent intervention, the future of children and the safety of communities across the country remain at serious risk.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

crime

FBI ramps up resources to probe Minnesota fraud scheme with Kenyan links

FBI expands cracks down on $250mn Minnesota fraud scheme targeting federal aid, with alleged links to Kenya. 78 indictments and 57 convictions reported.

6 hours ago

Top stories

MP Zaheer Jhanda Urges Kalonzo, Matiang’i, and Karua to Rethink 2027 Presidential Bids

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 28- Nyaribari Chache Zaheer Jhanda has sparked fresh debate on the 2027 General Election after publicly urging several opposition figures to reconsider...

1 day ago

Top stories

Ruto Confirms CBC Transition Ready, Warns Against Politicising Education

The President said the government had taken all necessary steps to guarantee a smooth start for students moving into senior school in January 2026.

1 day ago

Kenya

Govt has allocated Sh44bn to Ensure Smooth Transition of 1.13 Million Students to Senior School – President Ruto

President Ruto assured parents and stakeholders that schools would access the funds before students report in January, ensuring no child is left behind.

1 day ago

Kenya

Mudavadi Visits Mungoma Caves, Pledges to Boost Cultural Tourism in Vihiga

The caves, regarded as the womb of Maragoli culture, continue to host rituals, ceremonies, and initiation rites, preserving centuries-old traditions.

1 day ago

Top stories

Infotrak Poll: Ruto Leads Presidential Race if Election Were Held Today

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i ranked second with 13 per cent support, while Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka followed closely at 12...

1 day ago

Kenya

Evergreen Estate Residents Decry Illegal Construction Despite Court Orders

The residents claim that the contractor resumed work on Sunday, taking advantage of the festive season when many homeowners and enforcement officers were away...

1 day ago

Kenya

LNG – Powered Vessel Höegh Australis from Singapore Makes Historic First Call at Port of Mombasa

The arrival of the state-of-the-art vessel signals Mombasa Port’s growing capacity to accommodate next-generation, low-emission ships, in line with global efforts to promote cleaner...

1 day ago