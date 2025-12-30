Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

1 in 2 Kenyans report economy-related stress as 1 in 4 suffer mental breakdown

The nationally representative survey, conducted among 1,000 respondents across all 47 counties, paints a bleak picture of household well-being as rising living costs continue to erode incomes.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 — At least half of Kenyans are experiencing heightened stress due to sustained economic pressures, with one in four reporting mental health challenges directly linked to financial strain, according to the latest Infotrak End-of-Year Poll.

The nationally representative survey, conducted among 1,000 respondents across all 47 counties, paints a bleak picture of household well-being as rising living costs continue to erode incomes.

The poll indicates that economic hardship has not only strained household finances but has also exacted a significant psychosocial toll, affecting daily life, emotional stability and overall well-being for a large segment of the population.

Infotrak notes that stress associated with meeting basic needs — including food, housing, healthcare and education — has become a defining feature of life for many households in 2025.

Common coping mechanisms cited include reduced consumption, increased borrowing and greater reliance on family and social networks.

The findings underscore growing public concern that prolonged economic pressure is increasingly spilling over into mental health, an area that remains severely under-resourced in Kenya.

“One in two Kenyans report increased stress as a result of economic hardships,” the survey found.

“About 25 per cent say the strain has directly affected their mental health and overall well-being.”

Despite the strain, the poll also reflects cautious optimism among some respondents heading into 2026, largely driven by expectations of economic recovery and improved policy responses.

However, Infotrak warns that unless household financial pressures are meaningfully addressed, the mental health challenges highlighted in the survey are likely to deepen.

