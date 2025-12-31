Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Funyula Affordable Housing Project hits 47pc completion

Construction at the Funyula Affordable Housing Project in Busia County has reached 47pc completion, creating jobs as Kenya advances its national housing programme.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 — Construction work at the Funyula Affordable Housing Project (AHP) in Busia County is progressing steadily, with overall completion now at 47 per cent across its 10 residential blocks, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has said.

Omollo noted that different sections of the project are at varying stages of construction, reflecting sustained activity and coordination on site as the government pushes to deliver affordable homes under the national housing programme.

In Lot 1, which comprises affordable housing units, all five blocks have completed structural works.

He noted walling has reached 60 per cent, window installation 20 per cent, plastering 35 per cent, while door fitting stands at 10 per cent. Skimming and painting works are ongoing in parts of the A-series blocks.

Progress is also visible in the B-series blocks, where slab casting and structural works have reached 80 per cent, the PS stated. Walling is currently at 10 per cent, supported by active window fabrication, block making and the installation of timber door frames.

235 workers on site

Beyond construction, the project is contributing to local livelihoods, with 235 workers currently employed on site, including 10 women, providing steady income and employment opportunities within the community.

“The Funyula Affordable Housing Project reflects steady progress on the ground and the government’s commitment to delivering on housing targets,” Omollo said.

“Through the Affordable Housing Programme, we are not only constructing homes but also creating jobs and supporting local economies.”

Nationally, the Affordable Housing Programme remains a key pillar of the government’s development agenda, aimed at addressing Kenya’s housing deficit, estimated at more than two million units.

Official government data shows that while tens of thousands of affordable housing units are currently under construction nationwide, just over 2,000 homes have been fully delivered since the programme was rolled out.

The government maintains that momentum is building as projects transition from planning and early construction to completion, with developments ongoing in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Kisumu and several other counties.

Authorities say lessons from early projects, alongside improved financing and procurement frameworks, are expected to accelerate delivery in the next phases of the programme.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
