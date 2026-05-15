Government rolls out 51 PPP projects worth Sh1.7tn – Kefa Seda

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 — The Public Private Partnership projects has reached Sh1.7 trillion, with 51 projects across key infrastructure sectors and 10 already under implementation, the director general Kefa Seda has said, as the country accelerates efforts to bridge widening infrastructure financing gaps amid constrained public resources.

Seda said ten of the projects are already under implementation, while forty-one remain at various stages of the PPP project cycle, underscoring what he described as a growing shift toward structured private sector participation in national infrastructure delivery.

As infrastructure demand continues accelerating across transport systems, energy networks, logistics corridors, urban development, water infrastructure, healthcare systems, digital connectivity, and industrial expansion, governments globally are increasingly confronting a difficult fiscal reality: traditional public financing models alone can no longer sustain the scale, speed, and capital intensity required for modern infrastructure development.

Rising debt servicing obligations, constrained fiscal space, expanding urban populations, and growing development demands are steadily intensifying pressure on national exchequers, placing Public Private Partnerships at the centre of a rapidly evolving infrastructure financing landscape.

That financing reality strongly shaped discussions during the Kenya PPP Symposium 2026 in Nairobi, where sovereign wealth funds, infrastructure financiers, institutional investors, development finance institutions, commercial banks, pension funds, infrastructure developers, legal experts, transaction advisors, and multinational corporations converged for high-level engagements on the future of infrastructure investment and long-term private capital participation in Kenya and the wider African region.

The symposium reflected a significant evolution in Kenya’s PPP agenda following last year’s largely public-sector-focused engagement that concentrated on institutional coordination, regulatory alignment, and implementation frameworks across government institutions.

Officially opened by Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning FCPA John Mbadi alongside Principal Secretary for the State Department for Public Investments and Asset Management Cyrell Wagunda Odede, the 2026 symposium shifted strongly toward the investment and transaction market space, bringing global infrastructure capital directly into Kenya’s infrastructure financing conversation.

Backed by the World Bank Group, the symposium reflected growing international confidence in Kenya’s infrastructure financing environment, transaction governance systems, and expanding pipeline of investment-ready PPP projects requiring sophisticated long-horizon capital participation.

The engagements also reinforced the increasingly central role of the Public Private Partnerships Directorate under the National Treasury in structuring Kenya’s infrastructure financing ecosystem through project preparation, transaction appraisal, procurement oversight, investor engagement, financing frameworks, and implementation coordination across the national PPP pipeline.

Under the leadership of Eng. Kefa Seda, the Directorate is advancing commercially sustainable infrastructure delivery systems aimed at mobilising private capital into strategic sectors including transport infrastructure, renewable energy, logistics ecosystems, ICT infrastructure, healthcare systems, water infrastructure, affordable housing, student accommodation, climate-resilient infrastructure, and industrial development.

A key highlight of the symposium was Kenya’s active PPP pipeline of 51 projects valued at approximately Sh1.7 trillion, reflecting the scale of investment opportunities currently being presented to domestic and international financiers.

Of these, 10 projects are under implementation while 41 remain in various stages of preparation and procurement, reinforcing the growing importance of PPPs in infrastructure expansion without exerting unsustainable pressure on the national exchequer.

Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi noted that Kenya’s recurrent expenditure obligations, debt servicing requirements, county allocations, and statutory commitments continue to strain public finances, reinforcing the urgency of expanding infrastructure financing through PPPs and the proposed National Infrastructure Fund.

“We collect approximately KES 3.6 trillion annually in taxes, yet recurrent expenditure, salaries, county allocations, and statutory obligations consume amounts far beyond that,” Mbadi said.

He added that the National Infrastructure Fund is intended to strengthen PPPs by unlocking larger pools of capital, improving project financing capacity, and accelerating delivery of transformative infrastructure.

The symposium focused heavily on project bankability, financing innovation, legal structuring, transaction credibility, contract standardisation, procurement integrity, concession frameworks, de-risking mechanisms, and commercially sustainable project preparation.

“Shrinking fiscal space continues to reinforce the strategic importance of the PPP route in sustaining infrastructure financing, accelerating delivery capacity, and expanding private sector participation,” Seda said.

He noted that modern PPP structuring is increasingly focused on de-risking projects, strengthening bankability, enhancing transaction credibility, and positioning large-scale infrastructure investments more attractively to long-horizon institutional capital.

Principal Secretary Cyrell Wagunda Odede emphasised that private capital responds to credible risk assessment, transparent de-risking frameworks, and commercially structured projects.

KenInvest Chief Executive Officer John Mwendwa said government institutions are strengthening collaboration with investors to improve investment facilitation and ease of doing business across key sectors.

“We are partnering with investors and the private sector to ensure life becomes easier when it comes to road and government processes,” he said.

The symposium also highlighted the growing role of PPPs in Kenya’s development landscape, particularly in renewable energy, irrigation infrastructure, transport systems, logistics ecosystems, healthcare infrastructure, independent power generation, digital connectivity, student accommodation, and water systems.

Flagship projects such as the Menengai Geothermal Project were cited as examples of expanding private sector participation in clean energy development, while the Galana Kulalu Food Security Project underscores the role of large-scale infrastructure investment in irrigation expansion and agricultural productivity.

A broad consensus emerged that the long-term success of PPPs will increasingly be measured by delivered infrastructure, operational efficiency, transaction credibility, investor confidence, and measurable economic value.

The Kenya PPP Symposium 2026 further strengthened Kenya’s positioning as one of Africa’s most active infrastructure investment destinations, while reaffirming the PPP Directorate’s central role in mobilising private capital for national transformation.

Also in attendance were representatives from the International Finance Corporation, infrastructure investment firms, commercial banks, insurance sector players, pension funds, legal and transaction advisory firms, development finance institutions, and private sector project sponsors.