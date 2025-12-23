Connect with us

Former Likuyani MP Enock Kibunguchy Dies

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – Former Likuyani Member of Parliament and Assistant Minister Enock Kibunguchy has died.

Kibunguchy is said to have died in an Eldoret hospital after a period of illness.

He succeeded the late businessman and politician Cyrus Jirongo as Lugari MP before the constituency was split into two to create Likuyani.

Following the subdivision, Kibunguchy became a key political figure in the newly created Likuyani Constituency, later serving as its MP and earning recognition for his role in shaping the area’s early political and development agenda.

Leaders and residents from Kakamega County have begun expressing shock and condolences, describing Kibunguchy as an experienced leader who played an important role in regional and national politics.

