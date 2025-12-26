Five Dead After Helicopter Crash at Mount Kilimanjaro’s Barafu Camp

Five people have died after a rescue helicopter crashed at Barafu Camp on Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania’s aviation authority has confirmed.

The helicopter, on a medical evacuation mission, crashed on Tuesday at the high-altitude camp, which is a key stop for climbers heading toward the summit.

Those killed included the pilot, a doctor, a mountain guide, and two foreign tourists. All five occupants were confirmed dead at the scene.

Authorities said emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the site. An investigation has now been launched to determine the cause of the crash.

Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak, is frequently served by helicopters due to its challenging terrain and extreme altitude, especially for rescue and emergency operations.

The incident is a stark reminder of the risks faced by climbers and rescue personnel on the mountain, which attracts thousands of tourists each year.