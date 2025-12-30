Former two-term Shinyalu MP Daniel Lyula Khamasi passes at 79

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 — Former Shinyalu Member of Parliament Daniel Lyula Khamasi has died.

He was 79 years old. The cause of his death has not been immediately confirmed.

His passing was confirmed by Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, who mourned the loss of a leader remembered for his dedication to Shinyalu Constituency.

“I have received with deep sorrow the news of the passing of Hon. Daniel Khamasi, former MP for Shinyalu,” Barasa said.

“He was a dedicated servant whose contribution to Shinyalu will be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Shinyalu. May his soul rest in peace.”

Khamasi represented Shinyalu in Parliament during the late 1990s and early 2000s, first elected in the 1997 general elections on a FORD–Kenya ticketand re-elected in 2002 on NARC.

He was known for championing development initiatives and actively participating in parliamentary debates.

He served as the constituency’s legislator until the 2007 general elections, when he lost the seat to Charles Lilechi Lugano of ODM, leaving behind a legacy of committed public service and community advocacy.