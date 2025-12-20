Connect with us

Court Freezes GDC’s Menengai Operations Pending Environmental Case

The petitioner wants the environment court to grant a mandatory order compelling GDC to immediately cease or strictly regulate all noise-generating activities—including steam venting and drilling—until legally compliant mitigation measures are put in place.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20– The Environment and Land Court in Nakuru has issued an interim injunction halting Phase II geothermal drilling activities at Menengai Crater following a public interest lawsuit filed by Baboon Project Kenya against the Geothermal Development Company (GDC).

The non-profit organisation has petitioned the court to suspend or revoke licenses issued to GDC for specific geothermal projects at the Menengai field, citing alleged environmental and human rights violations.

In the order issued on December 17, Baboon Project as the applicant has been to directed to file and serve submissions within Fourteen (14) days upon service.

The matter will come up for mention on 5th February, 2026.

The lobby group accuses GDC of causing severe noise pollution and environmental degradation through its operations at the Menengai Geothermal Project.

According to the petition, continuous activities—particularly steam venting and drilling—have generated excessive noise and vibration, resulting in irreversible environmental damage and violations of the fundamental rights of surrounding communities and wildlife, including baboons.

The non-profit organization further alleges that both GDC’s operations and the oversight role of the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) have contravened several environmental laws and regulations.

“They have violated laws guaranteeing the right to a clean and healthy environment. Additionally, they failed to conduct proper environmental baseline studies and biodiversity assessments, and breached specific regulations governing permissible noise levels,” the petition states in part.

The organization also faults the GDC and NEMA for failing to ensure meaningful public participation during the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process, a procedural lapse that courts have previously cited as grounds for invalidating project licenses.

Baboon Project Kenya is seeking court orders to halt the alleged constitutional and statutory breaches and compel the respondents to remedy the environmental damage already caused.

Among the reliefs sought is a declaration that the actions and omissions of GDC and NEMA violated the constitutional right to a clean and healthy environment.

The petitioners also seek orders to quash, suspend, or revoke the existing EIA license for the Menengai project, arguing that it was based on a flawed assessment and inadequate public participation.

The organization also wants the ELC to grant a mandatory order compelling GDC to immediately cease or strictly regulate all noise-generating activities—including steam venting and drilling—until legally compliant mitigation measures are put in place.

They are also asking the court to direct GDC to conduct a fresh and comprehensive Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), incorporating proper biodiversity studies and ensuring meaningful engagement with all affected stakeholders and communities.

