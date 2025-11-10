Ruto casts doubt on Suluhu’s ‘unthinkable’ 98pc win: ‘Museveni didn’t get it’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 — President William Ruto has cast doubt on President Samia Suluhu’s re-election, saying such overwhelming victories would be “unthinkable” in Kenya — even as he steered clear of directly questioning the credibility of Tanzania’s October 29 General Election.

In an interview aired on Al Jazeera on Sunday, Ruto was asked about the credibility of elections in the region, particularly Tanzania’s poll in which President Suluhu was declared the winner with more than 98 per cent of the vote.

“Well, in a democracy — for example, in Kenya — you can never get 96 per cent,” Ruto said.

Ruto however said countries in the region have achieved varying levels of democratic progress, defending President Yoweri Museveni’s 2021 victory in Uganda, which the US had described as flawed.

“I attended President Museveni’s swearing-in in the last election, and I think he got 57 per cent. He did not get 90 per cent,” Ruto told Al Jazeera’s James Bays.

While avoiding direct criticism of his Tanzanian counterpart, Ruto hinted that such lopsided outcomes raise legitimate questions about electoral competitiveness across the region.

“It is not for me to judge Tanzania,” he added. “Every country has its own way of doing their stuff, but democracy is a work in progress.”

The President emphasized that, despite its imperfections, democracy in East Africa remains essential to political stability and good governance.

“It is not always easy, you know, because there are all manner of moving parts. But I think we must work together to ensure that we protect democracy,” he said.

“We must always give ourselves the opportunity to listen to alternative views, to look at the alternative without injecting violence into the equation.”

Kenya way ahead

Ruto defended Kenya’s democratic record, dismissing fears that his administration could erode hard-won political freedoms.

“There are countries like Kenya that are way ahead [and] others that are catching up. There are others that are still not yet started,” he said.

The President also framed the debate within a global context, saying even established democracies face new pressures.

“We see, for example, in the West, people moving more right, others moving to the left, and everything in between,” Ruto said.

“Who expected, for example, that we would have the kind of situation we had in the US in the previous election? Nobody expected that Congress — that Capitol Hill — would [be] attacked. That looked far-fetched, yet that is the world we live in,” he said referring to the January 6 riot.

Ruto’s remarks come amid growing scrutiny of electoral integrity and civic freedoms in East Africa, following disputed elections in Tanzania and Uganda and increasing concerns over shrinking democratic space in several countries.

AU declares election flawed

His comments coincided with an African Union (AU) Election Observation Mission report that faulted Tanzania’s poll for failing to meet international standards, citing opposition boycotts, violence, and an internet blackout that marred transparency.

AU Mission declares Tanzania’s 2025 elections non-compliant with democratic standards

In a preliminary report on November 5, the AU Observer Mission said Tanzania’s October 2025 General Election failed to comply with AU principles, normative frameworks, and international standards for democratic elections.

The AU Mission—led by former Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi—said the electoral environment “before, during, and after” the vote was not conducive to peaceful and credible elections.

Masisi called on Tanzania to undertake urgent constitutional and political reforms to restore public trust and strengthen democratic accountability.

“At this preliminary stage, the Mission concludes that the 2025 Tanzania General Elections did not comply with AU principles, normative frameworks, and other international obligations and standards for democratic elections,” the Masisi-led Mission observed.

“The preparedness of the electoral commission and other institutions was inadequate to address the challenges that compromised the integrity of the elections.”