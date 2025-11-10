Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto pictured here with Tanzania's Samia Suluhu/FILE

EAC

Ruto casts doubt on Suluhu’s ‘unthinkable’ 98pc win: ‘Museveni didn’t get it’

President William Ruto says 98pc election victories like Tanzania’s would be “unthinkable” in Kenya as AU raises concerns over credibility of the October 29 polls.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 — President William Ruto has cast doubt on President Samia Suluhu’s re-election, saying such overwhelming victories would be “unthinkable” in Kenya — even as he steered clear of directly questioning the credibility of Tanzania’s October 29 General Election.

In an interview aired on Al Jazeera on Sunday, Ruto was asked about the credibility of elections in the region, particularly Tanzania’s poll in which President Suluhu was declared the winner with more than 98 per cent of the vote.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Well, in a democracy — for example, in Kenya — you can never get 96 per cent,” Ruto said.

Ruto however said countries in the region have achieved varying levels of democratic progress, defending President Yoweri Museveni’s 2021 victory in Uganda, which the US had described as flawed.

“I attended President Museveni’s swearing-in in the last election, and I think he got 57 per cent. He did not get 90 per cent,” Ruto told Al Jazeera’s James Bays.

While avoiding direct criticism of his Tanzanian counterpart, Ruto hinted that such lopsided outcomes raise legitimate questions about electoral competitiveness across the region.

“It is not for me to judge Tanzania,” he added. “Every country has its own way of doing their stuff, but democracy is a work in progress.”

The President emphasized that, despite its imperfections, democracy in East Africa remains essential to political stability and good governance.

“It is not always easy, you know, because there are all manner of moving parts. But I think we must work together to ensure that we protect democracy,” he said.

“We must always give ourselves the opportunity to listen to alternative views, to look at the alternative without injecting violence into the equation.”

Kenya way ahead

Ruto defended Kenya’s democratic record, dismissing fears that his administration could erode hard-won political freedoms.

“There are countries like Kenya that are way ahead [and] others that are catching up. There are others that are still not yet started,” he said.

The President also framed the debate within a global context, saying even established democracies face new pressures.

“We see, for example, in the West, people moving more right, others moving to the left, and everything in between,” Ruto said.

“Who expected, for example, that we would have the kind of situation we had in the US in the previous election? Nobody expected that Congress — that Capitol Hill — would [be] attacked. That looked far-fetched, yet that is the world we live in,” he said referring to the January 6 riot.

Ruto’s remarks come amid growing scrutiny of electoral integrity and civic freedoms in East Africa, following disputed elections in Tanzania and Uganda and increasing concerns over shrinking democratic space in several countries.

AU declares election flawed

His comments coincided with an African Union (AU) Election Observation Mission report that faulted Tanzania’s poll for failing to meet international standards, citing opposition boycotts, violence, and an internet blackout that marred transparency.

AU Mission declares Tanzania’s 2025 elections non-compliant with democratic standards

In a preliminary report on November 5, the AU Observer Mission said Tanzania’s October 2025 General Election failed to comply with AU principles, normative frameworks, and international standards for democratic elections.

The AU Mission—led by former Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi—said the electoral environment “before, during, and after” the vote was not conducive to peaceful and credible elections.

Masisi called on Tanzania to undertake urgent constitutional and political reforms to restore public trust and strengthen democratic accountability.

“At this preliminary stage, the Mission concludes that the 2025 Tanzania General Elections did not comply with AU principles, normative frameworks, and other international obligations and standards for democratic elections,” the Masisi-led Mission observed.

“The preparedness of the electoral commission and other institutions was inadequate to address the challenges that compromised the integrity of the elections.”

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

BOTTOM-UP

Ruto stands firm on plan to transform Kenya into a ‘First World Nation’ by 2055

Speaking after launching the Archers' Post Affordable Housing Programme, President Ruto said his administration is laying the foundation for sustainable growth through economic reforms,...

1 minute ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto says no regrets for order to shoot protesters in the feet in AJ appearance

President William Ruto says he has “no regrets” over his “shoot in the feet” remarks, defending police conduct during Kenya’s deadly anti-government protests and...

2 hours ago

Africa

The gentle but ruthless president blamed for shattering Tanzania’s aura of stability

It has also earned the country rare rebukes from regional and continental organisations.

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Hands Over Management of Amboseli National Park to Kajiado County

The handover marks a significant step in the devolution of natural resource management, following years of discussions between the national and county governments over...

2 days ago

Africa

Rights groups say Suluhu setting up Kenyans for xenophobia, denounce ‘unfounded’ protest claims

VOCAL Africa, Defenders Coalition, and Amnesty International Kenya said the claims were “unfounded,” warning that they could incite xenophobia and expose Kenyans in Tanzania...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nelson Havi dumps UDA for ODM, cites the sovereign will of Westlands voters

The outspoken lawyer, who unsuccessfully contested the Westlands seat on a UDA ticket in 2022, said his decision was driven by public demand.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Launches NYOTA Youth Business Support Programme in Mumias

Under the new scheme, beneficiaries will receive Sh25,000 as the first instalment of a total Sh50,000 grant.

3 days ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto discusses trade, security and technology with US Embassy team

President William Ruto has reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to deepening ties with the United States after talks with US Chargé d’Affaires Susan Burns at State...

3 days ago