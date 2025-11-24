Connect with us

Presidential hopeful Peter Salasya Embarks on 10-Day Global Tour to Court Diaspora and Investors

The wide-ranging tour will span London, Chicago, Dallas, Phoenix, California, Las Vegas, Miami, and Sedona a schedule his office says reflects the growing interest in strengthening Kenya’s investment and diplomatic ties with its diaspora communities.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 24- Presidential hopeful and Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has left the country for a ten-day Presidential Diaspora Engagement and Investment Mobilisation Tour that will take him across major global cities, his office announced Monday.

According to the statement, the mission has been made possible through the PK Salasya Foundation, which has been supporting youth empowerment, community development, and international partnership initiatives in Mumias East.

During the trip, Salasya is expected to meet Kenyan diaspora communities, business leaders, global partners, and prospective investors as he advances what his office describes as his broader presidential vision for a just, inclusive, secure, and economically dynamic Kenya.

“The discussions will focus on attracting sustainable investment opportunities that will support national development and create employment for young people, with particular emphasis on Mumias East,” the statement read.

In addition to political and investment engagements, the partnership behind the tour will also sponsor the 4th edition of the PK Salasya Classic Cup, a youth sports tournament aimed at nurturing talent, fostering unity, and promoting positive growth among young people.

Last month, Salasya revived his presidential ambitions after cooling off for months, pledging to transform the country and make it great, just as the late President Mwai Kibaki did, if elected in 2027 as the Head of State.

The vocal lawmaker is on a campaign trail trying to sell his vision, popularising his presidential bid ahead of the 2027 general election, where, if cleared, he will contest with the incumbent, President William Ruto, former Chief Justice David Maraga, and other candidates from the opposition for the nation’s presidency who have so far declared their interest for the top seat.

