Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Ruku Slams Gachagua Over Remarks on Mt Kenya Leaders

CS Ruku said Gachagua’s comments were “uncalled for and unbecoming” of a person who once held the country’s second-highest office.

Published

EMBU, Kenya, Nov 5 – Embu County, Kenya — Public Service, Human Capital Development, and Special Programs Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has lashed out at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his recent remarks questioning the credibility of Mt Kenya leaders, terming them divisive and disrespectful.

Speaking in Mbeere North during an education empowerment tour that took him to Cieria, Kìrie, Kabùbua, and Kanyuambora, CS Ruku said Gachagua’s comments were “uncalled for and unbecoming” of a person who once held the country’s second-highest office.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“There is no single leader in Mt Kenya who lacks credibility. All our leaders have merit, substance, and serve their people diligently. Those are not words expected from someone who claims to represent the interests of the mountain,” Ruku stated.

The CS accused the former Deputy President of hypocrisy, noting that he often associates publicly with the same leaders he now criticizes.

“Let him not pretend to be the moral compass of the mountain. He walks and dines with leaders whose credibility is questionable, yet he dares to lecture others,” Ruku said.

Ruku emphasized that the Mt Kenya region already has a clear leadership framework under Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki, whom he hailed as a man of integrity and an accomplished scholar of international law.

“Prof. Kindiki is an accomplished leader, well-educated, globally recognised, and highly respected. He is the one leading Mt Kenya leaders. The former Deputy President has no moral authority to question the credibility and substance of leaders who have worked tirelessly for their people,” he asserted.

The CS urged Gachagua to abandon what he described as “divisive politics” that could derail the region’s unity and development agenda“The people of Mt Kenya will not entertain divisive politics anymore. We are focused on unity, development, and progress, not empty rhetoric meant to divide us,” he said.

CS Ruku later addressed a large rally at Kanyuambora Stadium in Mumìnjì and Evurore wards, near the homes of former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti and former Attorney General and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi — both of whom are backing the United Opposition candidate in the upcoming November 27 by-election.

During the rally, residents vowed to reject the opposition candidate, citing remarks by Muturi advocating for the scrapping of NG-CDF bursaries. The crowd chanted in support of the government-backed UDA candidate, Leonard Wamuthende, pledging to rally behind President William Ruto’s administration.

Ruku expressed optimism that the ruling party would perform strongly in the upcoming by-elections across Mt Kenya, saying unity and development remain at the heart of the region’s political strategy.

“The people of Mbeere North are intelligent and development-oriented. They know who stands with them, and they will speak loudly through the ballot. Out of their love for President William Ruto and his government, they are backing the UDA candidate,” he concluded.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

AG, CAK Want Court to Hear Bid to Reinstate Suspended Cybercrime Laws Before Consolidation

The lawyers insisted that the State should be given an opportunity to challenge the suspension of the law before any move to consolidate the...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan Man Abducted in Ethiopia Reunites with Family After Release – MFA

Mudavadi said Mbugua arrived in the country on Wednesday morning, landing at JKIA, where he was received by his family and government officials.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Five Arrested for Impersonating Students During KCSE Exams: CS Ogamba

CS Ogamba confirmed the arrests on Wednesday morning while supervising the opening of the examination container at the Dagoretti Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner’s office.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Omollo Urges Luo Community to Support Ruto’s Govt

PS Omollo said the late Raila Odinga had positioned the community well within government and that it would be unwise to abandon that course.

5 hours ago

Featured

Govt exploring investment pathways for Kenyans in diaspora to send money home

Ruto further announced that the government is also pursuing new agreements to secure skilled and professional job opportunities for Kenyans abroad, enabling our youth...

6 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto Oversees Landmark Kenya–Qatar Financial Cooperation Agreement

Signed in Doha, the agreement focuses on reducing regulatory barriers to allow firms licensed in either jurisdiction to operate more seamlessly in both markets,...

6 hours ago

crime

Media Council Calls for Action Against Crimes Targeting Women in Journalism

Speaking in Nakuru during the commemoration of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, themed “Artificial Intelligence-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence Against Female...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Ill-Prepared to Handle Rising Cybercrime, Experts Warn

Kenya ranks among African countries facing an acute deficit of cybersecurity risk experts.

24 hours ago