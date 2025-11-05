CS Ruku Slams Gachagua Over Remarks on Mt Kenya Leaders

EMBU, Kenya, Nov 5 – Embu County, Kenya — Public Service, Human Capital Development, and Special Programs Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has lashed out at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his recent remarks questioning the credibility of Mt Kenya leaders, terming them divisive and disrespectful.

Speaking in Mbeere North during an education empowerment tour that took him to Cieria, Kìrie, Kabùbua, and Kanyuambora, CS Ruku said Gachagua’s comments were “uncalled for and unbecoming” of a person who once held the country’s second-highest office.

“There is no single leader in Mt Kenya who lacks credibility. All our leaders have merit, substance, and serve their people diligently. Those are not words expected from someone who claims to represent the interests of the mountain,” Ruku stated.

The CS accused the former Deputy President of hypocrisy, noting that he often associates publicly with the same leaders he now criticizes.

“Let him not pretend to be the moral compass of the mountain. He walks and dines with leaders whose credibility is questionable, yet he dares to lecture others,” Ruku said.

Ruku emphasized that the Mt Kenya region already has a clear leadership framework under Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki, whom he hailed as a man of integrity and an accomplished scholar of international law.

“Prof. Kindiki is an accomplished leader, well-educated, globally recognised, and highly respected. He is the one leading Mt Kenya leaders. The former Deputy President has no moral authority to question the credibility and substance of leaders who have worked tirelessly for their people,” he asserted.

The CS urged Gachagua to abandon what he described as “divisive politics” that could derail the region’s unity and development agenda“The people of Mt Kenya will not entertain divisive politics anymore. We are focused on unity, development, and progress, not empty rhetoric meant to divide us,” he said.

CS Ruku later addressed a large rally at Kanyuambora Stadium in Mumìnjì and Evurore wards, near the homes of former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti and former Attorney General and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi — both of whom are backing the United Opposition candidate in the upcoming November 27 by-election.

During the rally, residents vowed to reject the opposition candidate, citing remarks by Muturi advocating for the scrapping of NG-CDF bursaries. The crowd chanted in support of the government-backed UDA candidate, Leonard Wamuthende, pledging to rally behind President William Ruto’s administration.

Ruku expressed optimism that the ruling party would perform strongly in the upcoming by-elections across Mt Kenya, saying unity and development remain at the heart of the region’s political strategy.

“The people of Mbeere North are intelligent and development-oriented. They know who stands with them, and they will speak loudly through the ballot. Out of their love for President William Ruto and his government, they are backing the UDA candidate,” he concluded.