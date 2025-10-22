Connect with us

DIPLOMACY

Ruto offers to host new Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi

President Ruto used the letter to reaffirm Kenya’s commitment to its strategic ties with Japan and made an early call for stronger bilateral cooperation across key areas, including economic development, peace and security, and engagement on global issues.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 22 – President William Ruto has offered to host Japan’s newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as part of his call to deepen the Kenya-Japan partnership in tackling global challenges and promoting sustainable development.

He congratulated Prime Minister Takaichi _on her historic election, calling it a powerful vote of confidence in her leadership and a significant milestone for Japan’s democracy.

“Your victory is a testament to the confidence reposed in your vision, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the progress and prosperity of the Japanese people.”

“As you assume this worthy responsibility, I wish to reaffirm Kenya’s enduring commitment to the strategic partnership between our two nations. Kenya deeply values the generous development cooperation that Japan continues to extend across diverse sectors of our national priorities,” the Head of State noted.

President Ruto used the letter to reaffirm Kenya’s commitment to its strategic ties with Japan and made an early call for stronger bilateral cooperation across key areas, including economic development, peace and security, and engagement on global issues.

“The fruitful discussions I held with your predecessor on the sidelines of the highly successful Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9), as well as the jointly endorsed TICAD 9 Declaration, reaffirm the shared resolve to elevate Kenya-Japan relations to even greater heights. My participation in TICAD 9 provided an excellent opportunity to build upon the outcomes of my earlier visit to Japan in February 2024, which focused on advancing private sector-led initiatives for mutual benefit,” he said.

The President’s letter came days after Takaichi, a hardline conservative _and protégé of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, secured her position through a coalition between the ruling LDP party and the right-wing Japan Innovation Party

