High Court Upholds Suspension of Draft PSC Regulations on DPP Removal

The High Court has extended orders suspending the formulation of regulations that would govern the removal of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), amid an ongoing contempt of court application against officials of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The court certified the matter as urgent after being moved by the applicant, who is seeking to have PSC officials cited for alleged disobedience of earlier court orders.

In its latest directions, the court ordered that the application be served upon all respondents and individuals named in the suit within three days.

The respondents will then have seven days from the date of service to file their responses.

The applicant will be allowed to file a further affidavit within seven days after receiving those responses. The case will next be mentioned on April 9, 2026 for further directions.

The court also clarified that the interim orders issued on March 12, 2026 remain in force, effectively maintaining the suspension of the regulatory process.

The dispute stems from an earlier ruling delivered by Justice Joe M. Omido on March 12, 2026, which halted the formulation, validation, and adoption of the Draft Public Service Commission (Removal of the Director of Public Prosecutions) Regulations, 2026. The ruling also barred any stakeholder engagement or validation forums related to the proposed regulations pending determination of the case.

However, the latest application alleges that PSC officials proceeded to conduct an online validation forum on March 23, 2026, in defiance of the court order.

The petitioner, Jane Onyango, argues that the move amounted to willful disobedience of a lawful court directive, undermining the authority of the judiciary and the rule of law.

According to court documents, the petitioner served the relevant court orders and pleadings on March 16, 2026, both physically and via email, and later filed an affidavit of service confirming delivery.

Despite this, the Commission is alleged to have proceeded with the disputed validation forum, a key step in advancing the contested regulations.

Those named in the application include PSC commissioners Mary W. Kimonye, Joan A. Machayo, Dr. Irene C. Asienga, Francis Meja, Molu Boya, Mwanamaka Amani Mabruki, Harun Maalim Hassan, Dr. Francis Otieno Owino, Jacqueline Manani, and Chief Executive Officer Paul Famba.

Through lawyer Festus Onyango, the petitioner is seeking orders compelling the officials to appear in court in person and explain why they should not be punished for contempt of court.

The application further seeks to nullify any resolutions, reports, or outcomes arising from the March 23 validation forum, arguing that they are legally void due to breach of court orders.

In addition, the petitioner is asking the court to commit the officials to civil jail for up to six months if found guilty of contempt, and to order them to personally bear the costs of the proceedings.

She maintains that failure by the court to act decisively risks weakening judicial authority and encouraging disregard of lawful court orders.