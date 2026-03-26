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Tribunal Sends Sifuna Case Back to ODM Internal Mechanisms in Leadership Row

The dispute, which touches on Sifuna’s position as ODM Secretary General, was referred back to the party’s internal processes for consideration and determination.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) has struck out a petition filed by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, ruling that it lacks jurisdiction to hear and determine the dispute.

In its ruling, the Tribunal directed that the matter be handled through the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) internal dispute resolution structures, emphasizing the need for parties to pursue Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanisms (ADRM) in good faith.

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The dispute, which touches on Sifuna’s position as ODM Secretary General, was referred back to the party’s internal processes for consideration and determination.

The Tribunal further ordered that any attempt to file Sifuna’s removal with the Registrar of Political Parties be suspended pending the outcome of the Internal Dispute Resolution Mechanism (IDRM).

This effectively maintains the status quo until the internal party process is completed.

At the same time, the PPDT clarified that its decision does not bar ODM from initiating or continuing disciplinary proceedings against any party official, including Sifuna, provided such actions are undertaken strictly in accordance with the party’s constitution and established procedures.

The ruling underscores the Tribunal’s position that internal party mechanisms should be exhausted before external intervention, particularly in disputes involving party leadership and governance structures.

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