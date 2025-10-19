Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Joho, Oparanya, Mbadi, Moe, Junet vow to remain in Ruto’s broad-based govt

I have never betrayed Raila and I cannot be anywhere where Raila has not taken me – Junet.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Top Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) figures serving in President William Ruto’s administration have vowed to remain in the broad-based government, saying it was the late Raila Odinga’s wish for the party to work with the current regime.

The ODM-affiliated Cabinet Secretaries including Mining CS Hassan Joho, Cooperatives and MSMEs CS Wycliffe Oparanya, Treasury CS John Mbadi, Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi, and EAC CS Beatrice Askul made the pledge during Odinga’s burial in Bondo, insisting that it was Raila himself who had directed them to join President Ruto’s administration as part of his broader vision for national unity and inclusivity.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Raila showed us before he died that he wanted us to be in government as a community and as a party, we will support the broad-based government,” Treasury CS Mbadi stated.

Joho echoed the sentiment, stating, “I have never betrayed Raila and I cannot be anywhere where Raila has not taken me. I was taken to the government of William Ruto by Raila Odinga that is where I shall stay.”

Wandayi, Oparanya, and Askul also reaffirmed their allegiance to the administration, with Askul revealing that Raila had personally instructed her to continue supporting the government’s agenda.

Earlier ODM Chairperson and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga revealed that the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s final wish was for his party to remain in the broad-based government alongside President William Ruto.

Wanga said the ODM leader, in his last public engagement, made a conscious decision to align the opposition party with the ruling coalition in the spirit of national unity.

The statements come amid months of internal tension within ODM over the proposed partnership with President Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The debate has exposed deep ideological rifts: while some senior members back the move as a step toward political stability and inclusivity, a youthful faction led by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has denounced it as a betrayal of ODM’s reformist legacy.

Raila’s passing now leaves ODM at a political crossroads balancing his legacy of opposition-driven reform with a pragmatic approach to governance.

Odinga, 80, died of cardiac arrest while receiving treatment in Kochi, India.

His death marks the end of an era for Kenya’s opposition politics and ushers in an uncertain phase for ODM, which must now decide whether to sustain its independence or embrace collaboration under the broad-based government framework.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

I will gather all these political orphans and be their chairman: Junet while eulogising Raila

Junet said many Kenyans, not just members of had been politically orphaned.

40 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ida Odinga Urges Unity and National Focus in Tribute to Raila

Ida said her husband’s dream was for Kenya to become a developed nation comparable to countries like Singapore, South Korea.

52 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila instructed ODM to Support Broad-Based Govt: Wanga

Wanga said the ODM leader, in his last public engagements, made a conscious decision to align the opposition party with the ruling coalition in...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Orengo Urges govt not to ‘Kill Political Parties’ in Raila’s Honor

Orengo cautioned that undermining party structures would roll back Kenya’s democratic gains.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta was a true friend to my Raila: Ida Odinga

Ida reflected on the deep personal and political bond that emerged between the two families both heirs to Kenya’s founding fathers.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Baba would like us to be better, stronger, sharper: Rosemary Odinga

Rosemary said her father’s influence went beyond politics and into the realm of personal transformation.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I’m ready to come back home: Winnie Odinga during Raila funeral

Winnie who was overwhelmed by emotion chose to thank mourners who had shown immense love for her father.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila Odinga Junior: My Father Taught Kenyans to Understand the Constitution

According to Junior, his father’s life was defined by a relentless love for Kenya and an unshakable belief in justice and equality.

4 hours ago