India, Nepal ink deals to boost cross-border power trade

Oct 31 – India and Nepal on Wednesday signed two key agreements to deepen cooperation in the power sector, paving the way for new high-capacity cross-border transmission lines to support growing regional energy trade and improve grid reliability.

In a statement, Nepal’s Ministry of Energy said the accords were signed in New Delhi between India’s POWERGRID, a Maharatna central public sector enterprise, and the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA). The agreements cover the implementation of the Inaruwa (Nepal)–New Purnea (India) 400 kV line and the Lamki (Dododhara) (Nepal)–Bareilly (India) 400 kV cross-border transmission line.

The signing was witnessed by Nepal’s Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Kulman Ghising, and India’s Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal.

According to the statement, the projects involve developing double-circuit, 400 kV (Quad Moose) links on both routes. Once completed, the two corridors will “substantially enhance electricity exchange” between the neighbours, bolster regional energy security, and support economic growth through more resilient grid connectivity.

The two ministers also reviewed progress on ongoing hydropower projects in Nepal and discussed wider regional grid integration to facilitate clean energy flows, particularly hydropower exports to India.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cross-border electricity trade, calling it strategic for South Asia’s energy transition and for securing affordable, reliable power supplies.

The statement said Wednesday’s meeting “reinforces the growing momentum in India–Nepal energy cooperation, building on longstanding diplomatic ties and a shared commitment to sustainable development.”