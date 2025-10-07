Connect with us

DCI reaffirms commitment to combating financial crimes

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has reiterated its commitment to combate money laundering, terrorism financing, and organized crime through enhanced financial investigations.

Speaking on behalf of the DCI Director during the opening of a Financial Investigations and Asset Recovery Training at the National Criminal Investigations Academy (NCIA), Academy Commandant Sospeter Munyi emphasized the need to adapt to the evolving tactics used in financial crimes.

Proceeds of crime are no longer hidden under mattresses. They’re laundered through complex corporate structures, global bank accounts, real estate, and cryptocurrency. Our response must evolve just as quickly,” Munyi said.

He urged participants to actively engage, share experiences, and embrace a multi-agency approach in addressing economic crimes.

Munyi noted that tackling financial crime requires close collaboration across the criminal justice system, the private sector, and international partners.

He also expressed appreciation to GIZ for sponsoring the training, noting that it would equip officers with essential knowledge and skills to effectively combat economic crimes.

The four-day training brings together participants from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Assets Recovery Agency (ARA), and the Financial
Reporting Centre (FRC).

