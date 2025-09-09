Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DIPLOMACY

US pays tribute to late Congolese envoy Serge Mombouli for advancing African Diplomacy

The African Union Commission also paid tribute to the veteran diplomat.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 9-The United States has hailed the late Ambassador Serge Mombouli of the Republic of Congo for his distinguished service in strengthening U.S.–Africa ties and championing African diplomacy during his more than two decades in Washington.

Ambassador Mombouli, who had represented the Republic of the Congo in Washington since 2001, passed away on September 5 in Washington following an illness.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He was 66.

In a message of condolence, the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs said it was “deeply saddened” by the passing of Ambassador Mombouli, who also served as Dean of the African Diplomatic Corps in Washington.

“His over two decades in Washington strengthened U.S.–Congo ties and advanced African diplomacy. A respected voice of wisdom, he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” the Bureau noted in an official statement.

The African Union Commission also paid tribute to the veteran diplomat.

AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf described Mombouli as a pivotal figure in fostering U.S.–Africa relations, praising his leadership and commitment to diplomacy.

“The Chairperson hailed Ambassador Mombouli’s pivotal role in strengthening U.S.–Africa relations and conveyed heartfelt condolences to President Denis Sassou Nguesso, the Congolese people, his family, and the African Diplomatic Corps,” the AU said in a statement.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Global partners push for progress on DRC–Rwanda peace deal at second oversight meeting

Among the key outcomes, members welcomed the merger of the East African Community, Southern African Development Community, and African Union technical secretariats into a...

4 days ago

crime

Epstein accusers say they are compiling list of his associates

"We will confidentially compile the names we all know were regularly in the Epstein world. It will be done by survivors, and for survivors,"...

5 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China opposes US removal of semiconductor firms from validated end-user list

Semiconductors are a highly globalized industry that has developed over decades into a deeply interconnected ecosystem shaped by both market forces and business decisions,...

September 1, 2025

CHINA DAILY

Rare earths emerge as potential bridge in US-China trade talks

Rare earth elements, a group of 17 critical metals, are crucial for modern technologies spanning from energy to defense, such as electric vehicles, drones,...

August 29, 2025

CHINA DAILY

China, US trade talks boost investor optimism

Business leaders highlighted China's vast consumer base, resilient supply chains and drive for industrial upgrading as reasons that the country remains a critical market...

August 20, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Ruto roots for UN Support Office to back Kenya-led Haiti security mission in a call with Rubio

The conversation comes amid heightened diplomatic efforts to sustain the multinational mission in Haiti.

August 20, 2025

CHINA DAILY

China stands firm against maritime intrusions by US, Philippine vessels

China's Navy forces expelled a US destroyer that illegally intruded on Wednesday into China's territorial waters near Huangyan Island in the South China Sea,...

August 14, 2025

Africa

US sanctions DRC-China mineral networks linked to armed conflict

The measures, imposed by the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), aim to disrupt networks that use forced labor, commit...

August 13, 2025