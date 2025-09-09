US pays tribute to late Congolese envoy Serge Mombouli for advancing African Diplomacy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 9-The United States has hailed the late Ambassador Serge Mombouli of the Republic of Congo for his distinguished service in strengthening U.S.–Africa ties and championing African diplomacy during his more than two decades in Washington.

Ambassador Mombouli, who had represented the Republic of the Congo in Washington since 2001, passed away on September 5 in Washington following an illness.

He was 66.

In a message of condolence, the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs said it was “deeply saddened” by the passing of Ambassador Mombouli, who also served as Dean of the African Diplomatic Corps in Washington.

“His over two decades in Washington strengthened U.S.–Congo ties and advanced African diplomacy. A respected voice of wisdom, he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” the Bureau noted in an official statement.

The African Union Commission also paid tribute to the veteran diplomat.

AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf described Mombouli as a pivotal figure in fostering U.S.–Africa relations, praising his leadership and commitment to diplomacy.

“The Chairperson hailed Ambassador Mombouli’s pivotal role in strengthening U.S.–Africa relations and conveyed heartfelt condolences to President Denis Sassou Nguesso, the Congolese people, his family, and the African Diplomatic Corps,” the AU said in a statement.