Over 4,000 displaced amid concerns of rising water levels around Lake Naivasha

NAKURU, Kenya Sept 10 – There are growing fears of waterborne diseases in Naivasha due to the rising water levels of Lake Naivasha and the flooding of surrounding estates, farms, and hotels.

Residents of the most affected areas — Kihoto, Karagita Landing Beach, and North Lake — have raised concerns that the flooding is causing massive pollution in the lake and negatively impacting fish stocks.

They reported that the North Lake area, which is home to numerous small-scale farms and hotels, is now a source of agro-chemicals, industrial effluent, and raw sewage flowing into Lake Naivasha.

Lake Naivasha Basin Landscape Association (LANABLA) Chairperson, Dan Karanja Nyoro, described the situation as a “ticking time bomb,” warning of a potential environmental crisis and widespread displacement in the near future.

So far, over 4,000 families have been displaced and forced to relocate to rental housing on higher ground.

“Raw sewage from estates and hotels, combined with fertilizers, is being washed into the lake daily — even as the water levels continue to rise,” he said.

Nyoro added that the waters of Lake Naivasha, where dozens of fishermen earn their livelihoods, could be contaminated, especially after pit latrines in nearby estates were submerged by the swelling lake.

He noted that the fish catch has been declining since the beginning of 2025 and attributed the drop in fish stocks to ongoing pollution.

Grace Nyambura, representing the Lake Naivasha Beach Management Units, said there were no fish in the southern part of the lake, where the majority of large hotels, farms, and informal settlements are located.

This situation has forced fishermen to move toward the North Lake area.Last month, the government issued a relocation notice to people living near the lake, especially those who had encroached on riparian land.

Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner, Josiah Odongo, confirmed that more families continue to be affected by the rising water levels.

He criticized residents for defying the relocation orders, despite clear government warnings about the dangers of living on riparian land.