Nairobi county shortlists 8 candidates for six borough managers

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 18 – Nairobi County Government has shortlisted eight candidates from which six will be picked as borough managers to oversee service delivery across the city.

Each manager will be responsible for their borough, ensuring that local needs such as roads, water, and other essential services are identified and addressed without unnecessary bureaucracy.

Governor Johnson Sakaja said the managers will act as direct links between the county government and residents, helping to capture priorities specific to each region.

“We have shortlisted borough managers, eight names have already been tabled, and from them, we shall appoint six. Each manager will be responsible for their borough, ensuring that local needs such as roads, water, and other essential services are identified and addressed without unnecessary bureaucracy,” Sakaja said.

The boroughs include Central, Eastern, Western, Northern, Southern and South Eastern. Each of the Boroughs will have one plan, one budget and will be managed by a Borough manager. The committee also proposed the construction of headquarters in each borough.

The Northern Borough will consist of Kasarani, Roysambu and Ruaraka sub-counties.

Starehe, Kamukunji, and Mathare sub-counties will make up the Central borough.

Western Borough which will include Westlands, Dagoretti North and Dagoretti South sub-counties will have its headquarters either at Waruku or Kawangware.

For the Southern Borough, the proposal is to have Kibra and Lang’ata sub-counties in it.

The Eastern Borough will have the bulk of Eastlands including Embakasi Central, Embakasi West and Embakasi North Sub counties.

The South Eastern borough will include Embakasi South, Embakasi East, and Makadara sub-counties.

The Urban Areas and Cities Act, of 2011 allows county governments to partition their areas and appoint city or municipal managers to be in charge of specific areas.