Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja/FILE

Headlines

Nairobi county shortlists 8 candidates for six borough managers

Governor Johnson Sakaja said the managers will act as direct links between the county government and residents, helping to capture priorities specific to each region.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 18 – Nairobi County Government has shortlisted eight candidates from which six will be picked as borough managers to oversee service delivery across the city.

Each manager will be responsible for their borough, ensuring that local needs such as roads, water, and other essential services are identified and addressed without unnecessary bureaucracy.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Governor Johnson Sakaja said the managers will act as direct links between the county government and residents, helping to capture priorities specific to each region.

“We have shortlisted borough managers, eight names have already been tabled, and from them, we shall appoint six. Each manager will be responsible for their borough, ensuring that local needs such as roads, water, and other essential services are identified and addressed without unnecessary bureaucracy,” Sakaja said.

The boroughs include Central, Eastern, Western, Northern, Southern and South Eastern. Each of the Boroughs will have one plan, one budget and will be managed by a Borough manager. The committee also proposed the construction of headquarters in each borough.

The Northern Borough will consist of Kasarani, Roysambu and Ruaraka sub-counties.

Starehe, Kamukunji, and Mathare sub-counties will make up the Central borough.

Western Borough which will include Westlands, Dagoretti North and Dagoretti South sub-counties will have its headquarters either at Waruku or Kawangware.

For the Southern Borough, the proposal is to have Kibra and Lang’ata sub-counties in it.

The Eastern Borough will have the bulk of Eastlands including Embakasi Central, Embakasi West and Embakasi North Sub counties.

The South Eastern borough will include Embakasi South, Embakasi East, and Makadara sub-counties.

The Urban Areas and Cities Act, of 2011 allows county governments to partition their areas and appoint city or municipal managers to be in charge of specific areas.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

Government to Spend KSh648 Million to Replace Asbestos Water Pipes in Tetu

The upgrade is expected not only to enhance water supply in the area but also to reduce maintenance costs, thanks to the longevity of...

2 hours ago

crime

DCI asks UK Interpol to extradite British soldier linked to 2012 murder of Agnes Wanjiru.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 18 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has announced the commencement of formal extradition proceedings against a British national suspected...

3 hours ago

Top stories

What Nairobi Can Learn from China’s Hawker Model

In the 1990s and early 2000s, Beijing’s sidewalks looked much like Tom Mboya Street at dusk. But instead of relying on endless crackdowns, Chinese...

4 hours ago

County News

Charcoal vendor robbed at gunpoint in Sh200,000 heist

"Once the charcoal had been sourced, the unsuspecting vendor was ambushed by a numberless vehicle. The suspect, together with his accomplices, forced the victim...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA dismantles Major Illicit Brew Operation in Kibra

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – In the early hours of Thursday, September 18, 2025, the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug...

4 hours ago

Headlines

Kenya, Uganda move to resolve fishermen’s plight on Lake Victoria

"President Museveni was in Kenya less than three months ago to sign a joint cooperation agreement. During the meeting, which I attended, it was...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

Smart Applications International Named Superbrand, Cementing Leadership in African Healthcare Technology

Smart’s pioneering journey began with MediSmart, a biometric-controlled smart card system that revolutionised healthcare access and fraud prevention. Over time, this solution has evolved...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Dongo Kundu SEZ to Launch Before Year-End, President Ruto says

MOMBASA, Kenya Sept 17 – President William Ruto has announced that the KSh65 billion Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone will be launched before the...

9 hours ago