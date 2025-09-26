Connect with us

Muigai claimed Mbobu had been his key legal adviser in a multi-billion shilling land dispute involving his 450-acre coffee farm in Thika, which he valued at Sh3.5 billion/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Muigai blames ‘judicial cartel’ for lawyer Mbobu’s killing as he meets DCI

Muigai said he was summoned to provide information linking the lawyer’s death to what he described as a “criminal enterprise” involving judges, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), and members of the Indian Sha community.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – Captain Kung’u Muigai, a cousin of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, has maintained his stance that senior members of Kenya’s judiciary, in collusion with bankers and businessmen, may have been involved in the killing of his lawyer, Kyalo Mbobu, who was shot dead in Nairobi.

Muigai, who appeared Friday at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi, said he was summoned to provide information linking the lawyer’s death to what he described as a “criminal enterprise” involving judges, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), and members of the Indian Sha community.

Mbobu was gunned down on September 9 in a drive-by attack along Lang’ata Road. Gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on his vehicle, killing him instantly in what police have described as a targeted assassination. Investigations are ongoing.

Speaking outside the DCI offices, Muigai claimed Mbobu had been his key legal adviser in a multi-billion shilling land dispute involving his 450-acre coffee farm in Thika, which he valued at Sh3.5 billion.

He alleged that the property was fraudulently sold for Sh70 million through what he described as a “non-existent court order.”

Land fraud

According to him, the farm was first transferred to businessman Rahul Bid of Bidii Kenya Ltd for Sh70 million, then resold within three months to members of the Sha community for Sh3.5 billion.

Muigai alleged that proceeds from the resale were used to bribe senior judges.

“Me and the late Kyalo were dealing with what I can call a criminal enterprise composed of senior judges in this country led by the Chief Justice Martha Koome,” he told reporters.

He went on to name several Supreme Court and Court of Appeal judges, alleging their involvement.

He further claimed that efforts to seek redress through the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) had failed, alleging the body was compromised.

“I want to go to Parliament and put my case to the people’s representatives. I have explained to the DCI that this criminal enterprise of senior judges, Kenya Commercial Bank and the Sha community should be investigated because they had the motive and opportunity to carry out that murder,” he said.

Police have not publicly commented on Muigai’s allegations, and none of the judges or institutions he named have issued a response.

