Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court Revokes Title of 76,000-Acre Kamuthe Wildlife Conservancy

The petition was filed by residents Idris Falir Kalba and Mohamed Maalim Ali, who told the court that the conservancy was imposed without consultation and had denied pastoralist communities grazing rights.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – The High Court has revoked the title of the 76,602-acre Kamuthe Wildlife Conservancy in Garissa, ruling that its establishment violated the Constitution and the Community Land Act for lack of public participation and environmental approvals.

Justice Julius Mutungi, held that while the registration of Kamuthe as a community was valid, the conversion of part of its land into a wildlife conservancy was irregular and unlawful.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The petition was filed by residents Idris Falir Kalba and Mohamed Maalim Ali, who told the court that the conservancy was imposed without consultation and had denied pastoralist communities grazing rights.

They accused the conservancy of using armed guards to restrict access and said they feared eviction from ancestral land.

In response, the Ministry of Lands, the Attorney General, Garissa County Government, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), and conservancy officials argued that due process had been followed and that the conservancy covered only a portion of the 149,000-acre community land.

They maintained that members had been involved and that the land still allowed open use by the community.

However, the court found that approvals were issued prematurely, before the community had been formally registered, and without compliance with Section 19 of the Community Land Act, which requires both an environmental impact assessment and ratification by community members. No evidence of NEMA approval was presented.

“The establishment of Kamuthe Wildlife Conservancy was undertaken without adequate public participation and without the approval of the registered community members,” Justice Mutungi ruled.

“Any licence issued in its favour is unconstitutional and void.”

The court proceeded to cancel the conservancy’s licence issued by KWS, revoke any interests noted on title No. Garissa/Kamuthe/2, and declare the conservancy illegal until established in line with the law.

The judgment also detailed that community land cannot be converted for new uses without the express involvement of its members, warning that failure to respect these rights undermines both constitutional values and environmental governance.

Each party was ordered to bear its own costs.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Sustainability Watch

KWS to implement new park fees from Wednesday

Those who had already booked and paid through the eCitizen platform prior to the announcement will not be affected.

40 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court gives AG 14 days to file response in Besigye deportation challenge

Karua urged the court to caution the State over what she described as undue complacency in responding to a matter of substantial public interest.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kisumu County launches operation to clear thousands of dead fish in Lake Victoria

The incident is currently under investigation by the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki: National and County Governments Must Align on Economic Priorities

Kindiki said both levels of government must pursue a shared agenda focused on stabilizing the economy, creating jobs, and improving livelihoods.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Hemingways Travel Expands Into Rwanda As It Marks 70 Years In Business

The move signals the company’s ambition to strengthen its footprint in East Africa and position itself as a leading player across the continent.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Attorney General Seeks Dismissal of Suit on Police Payroll Control

The AG maintained the application does not meet the constitutional and legal standards for granting interim orders.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Governors demand review of e-Government procurement rollout

Abdullahi argued that sometimes the CoG “feel the policy makers think only of Nairobi and its environs and “don't take into account the diversity...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru’s last gamble: Revenge, legacy or 2027 power play with Matiang’i?

After failing to stop Ruto in 2022 even with state power, is Uhuru’s comeback about revenge, rewriting his legacy, or one final power play?

2 days ago