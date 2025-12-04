Connect with us

An elderly woman registers for Inua Jamii social protection program during a listing excersice in September 2023/KNA/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Rising debt burden shrinking govt spending on essential services: KHRC

A new KHRC report warns that Kenya’s rising debt repayments and shrinking social budgets are depriving millions of access to health, education, and social protection services.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 — Kenya’s rising debt burden and shrinking social budgets are pushing essential services to the brink, according to a new report by the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC).

The report, “The Economics of Repression,” warns that Kenya’s public finances are now structured in ways that deprive citizens of critical services while prioritizing debt repayments and government salaries.

KHRC, while unveiling the report on Wednesday, noted 68 per cent of all ordinary revenue is spent on servicing public debt and paying salaries, leaving less than one-third of the national budget for health, education, food security, water, housing, and social protection.

The commission reported that interest payments alone have surged from 18 per cent to 25 per cent of total government spending in just four years — a shift it said is draining funds from frontline services and weakening social safety nets.

0.1pc of large-scale landholders hold 39pc of agricultural land

Nairobi on the brink as budget cuts, pending bills cripple services

Social protection programmes have suffered the steepest cuts with funding for older persons dropping from Sh18 billion to Sh15 billion according to the report.

It noted allocations for orphans had fallen from Sh7 billion to Sh5 billion, while support for persons with severe disabilities continues to decline in real terms.

KHRC documented widespread human impacts: hospitals without medicines, patients turned away over lack of insurance, schools grappling with delayed capitation, and businesses collapsing under rising taxes.

“These financial choices have painful consequences for ordinary families,” the rights body warned.

The commission has urged the government to reduce wasteful expenditure, strengthen transparency in budgeting, improve debt management, and prioritize people-centred investments.

