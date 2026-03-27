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Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration to Kick Off Monday, Targeting 2.5mn New Voters

Edung said the nationwide drive marks a critical milestone in preparations for the 2027 General Election.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 27 – Nairobi, Kenya – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced that the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise will officially begin on Monday with a target of registering 2.5 million new voters across the country.

IEBC Chairperson Ethekon Edung said the nationwide drive marks a critical milestone in preparations for the 2027 General Election, with a strong focus on expanding access and increasing participation, particularly among young people and first-time voters.

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“The Commission has redesigned the voter registration process to address challenges experienced in previous exercises, introducing a more inclusive and decentralized approach,” he stated.

“Under the new framework, voter registration services will be moved closer to the people, shifting from constituency offices to ward and village levels.”

Edung further stated that the Commission will also establish registration centers in universities and colleges to capture a significant number of eligible youth.

Additionally, IEBC will deploy resources using a data-driven model, ensuring equitable distribution of registration kits based on population size, geographic factors, and voter demand.

The ECVR aims to register 2.5 million new voters, increase participation among youth and first-time voters, expand access in remote and under-registered areas, enhance inclusivity for marginalized groups and improve efficiency through decentralized operations

The IEBC Chairperson urged the media to play a central role in informing the public and tracking the progress of the registration exercise across the country.

He emphasized that elections are a continuous process involving preparation, conduct, and post-election evaluation, all of which require active public engagement and transparency.

Kenyans aged 18 and above have been urged to take advantage of the exercise and register as voters, while parents and community leaders have been encouraged to support youth participation.

The Commission also stressed the need for peaceful engagement throughout the electoral cycle, underscoring that credible elections depend on both active citizen participation and stability.

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