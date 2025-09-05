All set for this years Mashujaa Day: Itumbi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 5 – Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Dennis Itumbi says that preparations for this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations are in full swing following a strategy meeting with leaders of Kenya’s energy sector.

The meeting, held under the stewardship of Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira, brought together chief executives from state corporations and private firms in power generation, distribution, petroleum, and renewables.

Itumbi said the session ensured that all logistical and technical plans were aligned to guarantee smooth operations during the October 20 national holiday.

“We reviewed our plans for Mashujaa Day 2025, and everything is firmly on track. Asante PS Wachira for bringing together all CEOs in the energy sector. Teams are now all set,” Itumbi stated. This year’s theme for the celebrations is “Energy for National Development.”

The ministry will also host an “Energy Week” beginning October 13, showcasing innovations in fuels, electricity, and clean power.

In a lighthearted social media engagement, Itumbi asked Kenyans to pick which symbol best represents energy: a petrol station, an oil rig, a power grid, a bulb, or a transformer.

This year’s celebration will be conducted in Ithookwe Stadium, in Kitui County, as part of regulations introduced by retired president Uhuru’s administration to decentralize national celebrations and promote inclusive regional development.

This marks the first time Kitui County will host the national Mashujaa.

The annual event, observed every year on October 20, honors all those who contributed to Kenya’s struggle for independence, as well as those who have continued to serve the nation post-independence