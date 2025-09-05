Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy, Dennis Itumbi

NATIONAL NEWS

All set for this years Mashujaa Day: Itumbi

Itumbi said the session ensured that all logistical and technical plans were aligned to guarantee smooth operations.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 5 – Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Dennis Itumbi says that preparations for this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations are in full swing following a strategy meeting with leaders of Kenya’s energy sector.

The meeting, held under the stewardship of Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira, brought together chief executives from state corporations and private firms in power generation, distribution, petroleum, and renewables.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Itumbi said the session ensured that all logistical and technical plans were aligned to guarantee smooth operations during the October 20 national holiday.

“We reviewed our plans for Mashujaa Day 2025, and everything is firmly on track. Asante PS Wachira for bringing together all CEOs in the energy sector. Teams are now all set,” Itumbi stated. This year’s theme for the celebrations is “Energy for National Development.”

The ministry will also host an “Energy Week” beginning October 13, showcasing innovations in fuels, electricity, and clean power.

In a lighthearted social media engagement, Itumbi asked Kenyans to pick which symbol best represents energy: a petrol station, an oil rig, a power grid, a bulb, or a transformer.

This year’s celebration will be conducted in Ithookwe Stadium, in Kitui County, as part of regulations introduced by retired president Uhuru’s administration to decentralize national celebrations and promote inclusive regional development.

This marks the first time Kitui County will host the national Mashujaa.

The annual event, observed every year on October 20, honors all those who contributed to Kenya’s struggle for independence, as well as those who have continued to serve the nation post-independence

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya is safe despite reports of Jubaland forces in Mandera; CS Murkomen

He emphasized that the only persistent danger facing the country is terrorism.

25 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court upholds SRC decision to scrap MCAs allowances

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – The Employment and Labour Relations Court has upheld the decision of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to scrap...

30 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Water CS Mugaa praises French govt for enhancing water supply in Kisumu

Mugaa revealed that the French government, through its development partners, is injecting approximately Sh10.5 billion into improving water systems and expanding last-mile connectivity across...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP recovers Sh235mn in assets from former Migori Governor Obado in graft case

The agreement follows a formal request by the accused to resolve the matter through an Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya to launch groundbreaking astro tourism experience in Samburu during lunar eclipse

The launch coincides with a total lunar eclipse dubbed “blood moon” that will start at 8:30pm and last for 82 minutes. 

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC clashes with DPP in court over plea deal in Obado graft case

EACC told the court it had not signed the plea agreement filed in the matter, raising questions over why the deal was recorded without...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto condoles with Ichung’wah after his father’s death

The head of state described Ngugi as an industrious and astute businessman and one of the brains that founded Kikuyu Town.

5 hours ago

Opinion

OPINION: Injustice as a rule: Why local laws don’t work for British soldiers in Kenya

By Dr. Manuel Godsin In the summer of 2025, Kenyan police detained a British soldier in Nanyuki on suspicion of sexual assault. Click here...

9 hours ago