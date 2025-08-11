Nairobi Hospital suspends new tariff amid talks with insurers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – The Nairobi Hospital has suspended the implementation of its recently announced price review following a meeting with senior representatives from leading medical insurance providers.

In a statement on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Felix Osano said the decision, effective immediately, was made in good faith to allow for further consultations and collaborative dialogue.

“Following a productive strategic meeting held today with key insurance providers, The Nairobi Hospital has agreed to suspend the implementation of its recently announced price review, effective immediately,” Osano said.

The meeting brought together top executives from insurers including Old Mutual, CIC, Britam Health, AAR, First Assurance, Heritage, Kenindia, Kenya Alliance, G.A., Madison, Fidelity, and Minet.

According to the hospital, the discussions were open and constructive, addressing concerns over the proposed pricing structure while underscoring a shared commitment to patient-centered care.

“The Nairobi Hospital remains dedicated to fostering strong partnerships with all stakeholders while upholding its mission to deliver accessible, high-quality healthcare to the community,” Osano added.

“We look forward to continued engagement with our insurance partners to ensure sustainable solutions that prioritize the well-being of our patients.”

Insurers had complained that the proposed rates were unsustainable, with some warning they might withdraw services due to increases of up to 61 percent on critical services such as scans, ultrasounds, and bed charges.

The hospital, which has recently faced leadership wrangles, had justified the tariff adjustments as part of efforts to sustain high-quality healthcare services.