Nairobi Hospital, insurers in talks to end tariff row

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – The Nairobi Hospital has opened negotiations with medical insurance companies to resolve a standoff over new treatment tariffs that has seen at least nine insurers suspend services at the facility.

In a statement on Saturday, CEO Felix Osano said consultative meetings were underway with industry leaders to address concerns raised by insurers over the revised charges.

The talks will culminate in a joint forum on Monday, August 11, aimed at reaching a “mutually agreeable solution that safeguards patient care and sustains access to quality medical services.”

“We recognise the concerns raised by our insurance partners, but reiterate that the tariff adjustments are necessary to maintain the high standards of healthcare our patients deserve,” Osano said, adding that independent comparisons showed the revised rates remained competitive compared to peer institutions.

The hospital expressed confidence that “through dialogue and goodwill, an amicable resolution will be achieved” in the interest of patients, insurers, and the wider healthcare sector.

Several insurers recently halted coverage for treatment at Nairobi Hospital, citing a sharp rise in costs that they say would burden both policyholders and the companies.

The dispute has left many patients facing the prospect of paying out of pocket or seeking care elsewhere.

Osano assured clients that the hospital’s priority remained “excellent, accessible, and sustainable healthcare,” and urged the public to remain confident as discussions continue.