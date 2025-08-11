Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

JSC appoints Sukyan Hassan Acting Chief Kadhi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed Sukyan Omar Hassan, a Senior Principal Kadhi, as the Acting Chief Kadhi, following the death of Sheikh Athman Abdul-Halim last month.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Mokaya said the decision was made in accordance with Article 170 of the Constitution and Section 2 of the Kadhis’ Court Act.

Omar’s appointment took effect on 6th August 2025 and he is expected to “discharge all duties and responsibilities of the Chief Kadhi for a period of three months, or until the position is substantively filled, whichever comes earlier.”

“Consequently, Hon. Sukyan Omar Hassan, Senior Principal Kadhi has been appointed to act in the position of Chief Kadhi with effect from 6th August, 2025. Hon. Sukyan Omar will discharge all the duties and responsibilities of the Chief Kadhi during acting period,” Mokaya stated.

The position became vacant after the death of Sheikh Athman on July 10.

The late Chief Kadhi, who had held the position since 2014, was widely praised for his efforts in promoting Islamic jurisprudence, safeguarding Muslim family law, and encouraging interfaith dialogue in Kenya.

Hassan has served in the Kadhis’ Court system for more than 15 years, rising through the ranks to become a Senior Principal Kadhi.

He has presided over cases in several coastal and northern counties, including Mombasa, Lamu, Garissa, and Kilifi, earning a reputation for his measured judgments and commitment to alternative dispute resolution.

A graduate of Islamic Sharia from a leading regional Islamic university, Omar is also trained in mediation and family counselling.

His judicial work has often focused on resolving matrimonial disputes, inheritance matters, and custody cases in accordance with Islamic law, while encouraging reconciliation and harmony within communities.

