IEBC replaces expelled Senator Gloria Orwoba with Consolata Wakwabubi

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 16 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has formally removed Gloria Magoma Orwoba from the list of nominated women senators, replacing her with Consolata Nabwire Wakwabubi under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

The change was confirmed in a Gazette notice dated August 15, 2025, signed by IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon.

Orwoba’s name was deleted from the Senate’s Second Schedule, marking the final administrative step in her ouster following expulsion from the ruling party.

Orwoba was expelled from UDA in May 2025 after the party accused her of disloyalty and violating the party’s code of conduct.

Her attendance at the homecoming events of former Interior Cabinet Secretary and presidential hopeful Fred Matiang’i sparked the fallout.

The party also faulted her for publicly criticizing government policies.

UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar said the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) approved her expulsion following recommendations by the Disciplinary Committee.

Orwoba, however, disputed the process, claiming it defied a court order halting the disciplinary hearing and that she was tried in a secret session.

Following her removal, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi declared her seat vacant, prompting the IEBC to replace her with Wakwabubi.