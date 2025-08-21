Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Google launches ‘AI Mode in Search,” for users in Kenya, Nigeria, SA

AI Mode helps users tackle complex, multi-part questions with more intuitive responses, multimodal inputs, and deeper ways to explore topics.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Google has announced the launch of AI Mode in Search for users in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa, introducing a new era of AI-powered search that is more intuitive, comprehensive, and helpful.

AI Mode helps users tackle complex, multi-part questions with more intuitive responses, multimodal inputs, and deeper ways to explore topics.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

AI Mode transforms how people interact with Search by allowing them to ask nuanced and exploratory questions that would previously require multiple searches.

Powered by a custom version of Google’s latest Gemini 2.5 model, AI Mode brings advanced reasoning and context understanding to Search.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring AI Mode to our users in the region,” said Alex Okosi, Managing Director, Google Africa.

“We know that people in this region are curious and have complex questions about everything from planning a trip to understanding a new concept. With AI Mode, we are reimagining the Search experience. Users will not only find the information they need more easily but will also be empowered to explore a wider range of content from across the web.”

AI Mode is especially useful for longer, more detailed queries. A key feature of AI Mode is its advanced reasoning, which uses a query fan-out technique to break down a user’s question into subtopics and simultaneously search a multitude of queries on their behalf.

This allows for a deeper dive into the web, uncovering hyper-relevant content. Furthermore, AI Mode is designed to be truly multimodal, allowing users to interact in the most natural way for them, whether through text, voice, or even images.

Simply tapping the microphone icon or uploading a photo allows users to ask questions using their voice or camera.

A core principle of AI Mode is to help users find the best of the web. The AI-powered response includes prominent links to web sources, expanding the types of questions people can ask and opening up new opportunities for content discovery.

Google remains committed to supporting the open web and ensuring that its AI-powered features are rooted in its core quality and ranking systems. With AI Mode, web links are prominently displayed, ensuring users can easily click through to discover more. Data from AI Overviews shows that AI-powered results lead users to visit a greater diversity of websites and spend more time engaging with them. While AI Mode aims to provide a reliable AI-powered response, in cases where confidence is not high, the system will default to a set of traditional web search results.

AI Mode will begin rolling out on Thur and will appear as a tab on the Search results page and within the Google app for Android and iOS.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto calls for intra-African trade to eradicate poverty

President Ruto, however, noted that Africa is taking steps to improve trade within itself.

6 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Etihad Airways to Triple Nairobi Flights as UAE-Kenya Travel Demand Surges

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier said it will increase flights from the current four weekly services to eight by October.

11 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Tight security as Gachagua jets back amid explosive allegations

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua returned to the country Thursday afternoon after a 42-day tour of the United States, touching down at Jomo Kenyatta...

22 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Water cannons, aerial surveillance: Police mobilize as Gachagua supporters camp at JKIA

Police deployed water cannons, anti-riot units, and helicopters for aerial surveillance in anticipation of the crowds set to welcome Gachagua, who has been away...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP secures 20-year jail term for man who shot Kenya Power staff with arrow

He was charged with unlawfully attempting to cause the death of Esau by shooting him on the right side below the ribs with a...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NGO Awards 2025 Launched as Sector Grapples with 25pc Funding Decline

The awards, now in their second year, were launched in 2024 in partnership with the Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority.

4 hours ago

Headlines

Kenya to Showcase Youth-Driven Blue Economy Solutions at 2026 Ocean Conference

The President emphasized that the conference will provide a platform for Kenyan youth to showcase their skills and ideas in sustainable ocean resource management,...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC summons Garissa Governor in county funds probe

The anti-graft agency indicated that the probe covers the period between October 2022 and June 2024.

6 hours ago