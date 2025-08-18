Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CHINA / DIPLOMACY Chinese, Indian FMs meet, agree to promote progress in border affairs consultations By Liu Xin Published: Jul 26, 2024 10:30 AM Updated: Jul 27, 2024 12:45 AM Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Vientiane, Laos, on July 25, 2024. Photo: Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Vientiane, Laos, on July 25, 2024. Photo: Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs

DIPLOMACY

China, India set for fresh talks to ease border tensions

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Thursday that China stands ready to work with India to act on the important common understandings reached between leaders of the two countries.

Published

BEIJING, China, Aug 18 — China and India are preparing for a new round of high-level diplomacy aimed at easing their border issues and improving bilateral ties, as Foreign Minister Wang Yi begins a three-day visit to India on Monday, his first in more than three years.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Wang, who is also China’s special representative on the China-India boundary question, will also co-chair the 24th round of talks between the special representatives of China and India on the boundary question with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It is the second such high-level meeting on the boundary question since the border clashes in 2020, which plunged relations to their lowest point in decades. The last round, held in Beijing in December, produced a six-point consensus on advancing negotiations, strengthening border management, enhancing cross-border cooperation and other related matters.

Reports from Bloomberg, citing unnamed people, suggested that the upcoming talks could focus on reducing troop levels in disputed border areas, a “step that would mark significant progress toward restoring trust between the two countries”.

Since Chinese and Indian leaders met in Kazan, Russia, in October, the two countries have maintained frequent contacts at various levels and taken gradual measures to stabilize ties.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Thursday that China stands ready to work with India to act on the important common understandings reached between leaders of the two countries, maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, cement political mutual trust, enhance practical cooperation, properly handle differences, and promote the sustained, sound and steady development of Sino-Indian ties.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and India.

Foreign Minister Wang met in Beijing with Doval in June and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in July. During their talks, both sides expressed readiness to make use of opportunities presented by the anniversary, deepen pragmatic cooperation across a wider spectrum, and jointly maintain peace and tranquility in border areas.

China and India have seen some progress in economic, trade, and cultural exchanges in the past several months. Randhir Jaiswal, spokesman for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, said on Thursday that both countries are working to resume trade through three designated border points.

It was also reported that both sides are working on restoring direct flight connections, which were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, as early as next month, with a possible official announcement expected during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Tianjin Summit at the end of August.

On the cultural front, earlier this year, China allowed Indian pilgrims to travel to the Xizang autonomous region for religious purposes. India resumed issuing tourist visas for Chinese citizens in July.

Wang’s trip comes as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the SCO Summit in Tianjin later this month amid growing economic pressure on India from the United States, which has imposed steep tariffs on Indian goods.

Amid rising protectionism and unilateralism‌, experts said both Beijing and New Delhi should seize the momentum to improve bilateral relations by strengthening cooperation within multilateral frameworks like the SCO to inject positive energy into Global South cooperation.

Lin Minwang, a professor at Fudan University’s Institute of International Studies, said that the high-level talks this week show that China-India relations are on the mend and the easing of border tensions may help create conditions for renewed cooperation in trade, investment and culture.

“Given India’s demographic advantages, development momentum and key role in international multilateral mechanisms, promoting the healthy development of China-India relations benefits both countries and carries global significance,” Lin said.

However, experts also noted lingering uncertainties between the two neighbors, saying that it is crucial for them to enhance collaboration across bilateral and multilateral platforms, and steer relations toward long-term, constructive growth.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 733 566 499 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

business

AI powering China’s industrial evolution

China Telecom's "StarWeave Textile AI Agent" is relentlessly at work here — adjusting thread tension in real-time and scrutinizing fabric for flaws as it...

4 minutes ago

business

Tech innovation propels China’s industrial future

China has been the world's largest manufacturing country in terms of output for 15 consecutive years, and it ranks first globally in the production...

10 minutes ago

Fifth Estate

Predictable Progress: What Kenya Can Learn from China’s Economic Mastery

For Kenya, still wrestling with turning Vision 2030 into lived reality across counties, China’s playbook offers practical, transferrable lessons. First is predictability. China’s annual...

19 hours ago

business

China’s industrial production posts steady 5.7pc year-on-year growth

Figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed that China's industrial output, which includes manufacturing, mining and utilities, rose 5.7 percent year-on-year in...

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China rolls out new visa category for young science talent

The K visa is a new addition to the ordinary visa categories with the new rules taking effect on October 1.

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Cambodia, Thailand urged to engage in dialogue, rebuild trust

Last month, a border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand escalated into intense fighting, resulting in casualties on both sides.

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China stands firm against maritime intrusions by US, Philippine vessels

China's Navy forces expelled a US destroyer that illegally intruded on Wednesday into China's territorial waters near Huangyan Island in the South China Sea,...

4 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Xi’s ecological vision provides global solutions

Yu Hai, deputy director of the Research Center for Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization, emphasized China's dedication to applying this concept in international...

4 days ago