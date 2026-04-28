Iran Foreign Minister Meets Putin in Russia as Israel Intensifies Strikes in Lebanon

Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister, held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow as regional tensions escalated following continued Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon.

The meeting comes amid growing concerns over a widening conflict in the Middle East, with Israel expanding military operations against targets it says are linked to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Iran, a key backer of Hezbollah, has condemned the strikes and warned that further escalation could destabilize the region. During the Moscow meeting, Araghchi and Putin reportedly discussed the security situation in the Middle East, bilateral relations, and efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading.

Russia has maintained diplomatic ties with both Iran and Israel and has repeatedly called for restraint from all sides. Moscow has also positioned itself as a potential mediator as violence continues across the region.

Israeli forces have carried out near-daily strikes in Lebanon in recent weeks, saying they are targeting Hezbollah infrastructure after cross-border attacks intensified along the Israeli-Lebanese frontier.

The developments underline increasing international concern that the fighting could draw in more regional powers and trigger a broader confrontation.