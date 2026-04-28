Zero-tariff policy to boost Ethiopian coffee exports

When Gizat Worku, general manager of the Ethiopian Coffee Exporters Association, arrived in Shanghai for the inaugural China International Import Expo in November 2018, what impressed him most was the scale of the exhibition and convention center where the expo was held.

“The size of the CIIE convention center is beyond my comprehension, I was overwhelmed by its sheer size,” he said.

What was equally impressive to him, was how fast Ethiopian coffee exports to China have increased since a few samples of the coffee debuted at the expo that year.

In 2018 when the first CIIE was held Ethiopia exported about 4,000 metric tons of coffee to China, he said. The export has skyrocketed since then, and by 2024 coffee exports to China reached 34,300 tons, more than eight times in over six years, he said.

“With the help of various export promotion platforms such as the CIIE, our coffee has taken an increasing share of the Chinese market,” Worku said. “Eight years ago, China was probably only the seventh or eighth biggest market for Ethiopian coffee, but last year it was the third largest.”

With the ninth CIIE set to open in Shanghai in November, Worku is already organizing Ethiopian coffee producers for business match-making opportunities.

Meanwhile, starting May 1, China will grant zero tariff to all product categories for 53 African countries with which China has diplomatic ties, including Ethiopia. Worku is even more optimistic that the policy will enhance the competitiveness of Ethiopian coffee in the Chinese market.

Since its inception in 2018, CIIE, the world’s first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, has been held for eight consecutive years, attracting participants from more than 180 countries, regions and international organizations, with cumulative intended deals exceeding $580 billion, according to Song Shangzhe, deputy director-general of the CIIE Bureau.

Speaking at a side event of the Inaugural Meeting of China-Africa Entrepreneurs Summit in Addis Ababa on Tuesday, Song said over the past eight editions, 51 African countries have participated, with Egypt, South Africa, Zambia, Tanzania and Nigeria serving as Guest Countries of Honor.

Last year at the 8th CIIE, dedicated exhibition areas were created for least developed countries, and the African products section was further expanded, with continued support including complimentary booths, transportation assistance and booth construction subsidies, he said.

In addition to Ethiopian coffee, a growing number of high-quality African products have entered the Chinese market through the CIIE. Benin’s pineapples, for example, made their debut at the seventh CIIE and immediately became an instant hit in China.

To facilitate access of the product to the Chinese market, authorities from China and Benin have joint efforts to solve technical difficulties in export such as quarantine and inspection, resulting in the first export of fresh pineapples from Benin in December.

Jiang Feng, head of the Mission of China to the African Union, said the CIIE has grown into an important bridge linking African countries with the Chinese market, and African participation has grown steadily year by year.

“This momentum reflects not only growing trade volumes, but also Africa’s remarkable development potential, industrial competitiveness and huge influence,” he said. “Beyond trade in goods, the CIIE promotes market connectivity, industrial collaboration and development empowerment. It aligns closely with the AU Agenda 2063, and strongly supports Africa’s pursuit of industrialization, agricultural modernization and economic diversification.”

While offering African products a valuable export route, the CIIE also brings in technologies, equipment, investment and management expertise, helping Africa transform its resource endowments into industrial strengths, he said.

wangxiaodong@chinadaily.com.cn