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Uhuru in Ghana for High-Level Tana Forum on African Security

The Tana Forum brings together political leaders, security experts, policymakers, and development partners to discuss African-led solutions to conflict and instability.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 28 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is in Accra for the Tana Forum on Security in Africa, a high-level continental platform focused on peace, governance, and security challenges across the continent.

Kenyatta was received Monday evening upon arrival by Kenya’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Shem Ishmailidza Amadi.

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The Tana Forum brings together political leaders, security experts, policymakers, and development partners to discuss African-led solutions to conflict and instability.

The platform focuses on promoting dialogue around peacebuilding, governance, and regional cooperation, while encouraging African ownership of security and development strategies.

Kenyatta joined the Tana Forum board in 2024, adding to his growing involvement in continental peace initiatives.

Since leaving office, he has taken on multiple mediation and diplomatic roles under the African Union, including engagements in conflict-resolution efforts in the Horn of Africa and the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

His participation in the forum reflects his continued role in shaping dialogue on peace and security across Africa.

The forum seeks to provide a space where African leaders and stakeholders can openly exchange ideas on emerging security threats and long-standing conflicts.

It also aims to strengthen collaboration between governments, regional bodies, and international partners in addressing issues such as armed conflict, governance challenges, and cross-border instability.

Participants are expected to push for greater coordination and practical approaches to peacebuilding rooted in African priorities.

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