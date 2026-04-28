Anne Makori Tells JSC Panel Her Experience Makes Her Fit for Supreme Court Judge Role

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 28 – Former Independent Policing Oversight Authority Chairperson Anne Makori has told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) that her extensive experience in public service makes her suitable for appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court.

She made the remarks while appearing before a JSC selection panel chaired by Chief Justice Martha Koome, as interviews for the position commenced Tuesday.

Makori told the panel that her years of experience in oversight and governance roles had equipped her with the competence required to serve at the apex court.

She emphasized her work at IPOA, where she was involved in promoting accountability and strengthening oversight mechanisms within law enforcement institutions.

She argued that her professional background demonstrates a strong commitment to constitutionalism, rule of law, and institutional accountability.

Makori said her exposure to complex governance and justice-related issues positions her well to handle constitutional and appellate matters that fall under the Supreme Court’s mandate.

The Judicial Service Commission is currently conducting interviews for candidates seeking appointment to the Supreme Court, a process chaired by Chief Justice Koome.