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Residents Rally Behind Okeng’o Nyambane for Nyaribari Chache MP Seat After Elders’ Endorsement

Community members say the endorsement signals strong local confidence in Nyambane’s leadership qualities, citing accessibility and community service as key strengths.

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KISII, Kenya Apr 28 – Support for Okeng’o Nyambane’s bid for the Nyaribari Chache parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election is gaining momentum after a group of respected elders from the Botondo clan formally endorsed his candidature.

The endorsement, made during a well-attended elders’ meeting in the constituency, has triggered a wave of grassroots support, with residents increasingly aligning themselves behind his leadership bid.

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Community members say the endorsement signals strong local confidence in Nyambane’s leadership qualities, citing accessibility and community service as key strengths.

Residents who attended follow-up engagements described the elders’ backing as a reflection of the will of the people and an important political signal ahead of the campaign season.

Several supporters highlighted Nyambane’s involvement in local welfare initiatives, including support for vulnerable households and small-scale traders.

“We trust the elders because they understand the needs of this community. Their endorsement shows that this is the right person to lead us,” said Charles Onchiri.

Another resident, Philip Maronga from Mobomea, said Nyambane has been active in supporting community development projects, including assistance for vulnerable families and informal trader

Political observers in Kisii County note that endorsements from elders often play a significant role in shaping voter sentiment and mobilizing grassroots support in local elections.

Analysts say such backing can strengthen a candidate’s legitimacy and influence early campaign dynamics, especially in closely contested constituencies

With political activities expected to intensify, Nyambane’s growing support base—anchored by both elders and residents—positions him as a notable contender in the race for the parliamentary seat.

Campaigns are anticipated to gain further traction in the coming months as aspirants consolidate support across clans and local interest groups.

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