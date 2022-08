0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga says he is ready to shake hands with his main rival Deputy President William Ruto whether he wins or not.

Speaking during his final campaign rally at the Kasarani Stadium, Odinga pointed out that this will enhance the spirit of reconciliation following the hotly contested election.

More to follow…