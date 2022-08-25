Kisii Governor Simba Arati promises to deal mercilessly with graft

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya, Aug 25 – “I honorable Paul Simba Arati do swear that I shall always truly and diligently serve the people of the republic of kenya in the office of the Governor of kisii county, that I shall diligently discharge my duties and perform my functions in the office and ill do justice to all in accordance with the constitution and laws of kenya, without fear favor affection or ill will, so help me God.”

These were the words of Kisii governor Simba Arati as he took the oath of office that was also being administered to forty-five governors across Kenya.

Arati was also handed over the instruments of power by the outgoing governor James Ongwae who made a smooth transition.

Speaking following his swearing in, Arati said he is going to squirely merciless deal with corruption cartels, land grabbers and uphold accountability in his government.

The Governor described it as a journey of reviving the county starting from corruption cartels and holding lazy county workers accountable.

“We have to agree, I have to promise my outgoing governor, we must deal with corruption in our county and also restore grabbed government land from a few individuals,” he said.

He further stated that he will accommodate a team from the previous regime.

“Those who have looted public funds should come and apologize might forgive you but be ready to face the courts,” he said.

He said he has taken a covenant to unify the people of Kisii and lead them in a journey to uphold the social economical for the administration of the residents of Kisii.

“My administration will pursue accountability in running public institutions in discharging their duties,” he stated.

Arati pointed out that it is possible for the Kisii teaching and referral hospital to generate its own revenue without depending on the county government.

“We are going to give the youth enjoy their constitution right of accessing 30% of government tenders,” he said.

He further indicated he will be ready to consult with Ongwae and senator Ongeri who have experience when he need help.

The new governor stated that he is ready to complete all projects initiated by his predecessor James Ongwae and initiate new ones as he had promised.

Ongwae on his part congratulated Arati for winning the Kisii governorship seat and applauded the people of Kisii for electing the new governor.

“I ask you to finish the cancer center, you start by identifying the contractor I also ask you to complete the mother and children hospital which is almost complete, the Suneka airstrip, the sugar factory and Gusii stadium,” he said.