Mwangi Wa Iria. /MOSES MUOKI

August Elections

Wa Iria joins Azimio, expresses support for Raila

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – Usawa kwa Wote Party Leader Mwangi wa Iria has declared his support for Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The second-term governor revealed that he agreed to back Odinga because their manifestos agreed.

He further stated that Raila had reached out to him after he was locked out of the Presidential contest by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Wa Iria stated that his party will demand a cabinet post should Raila win the August 9 presidential elections.

