Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Deputy President William Ruto (left) and ODM leader Raila Odinga (right)/CFM

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Mizani Africa Poll: Raila popularity at 47.5pc ahead of Ruto’s 45.1pc

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – A recent survey by Mizani Africa has placed Azimio-One Kenya coalition Presidential candidate Raila Odinga as the most popular candidate ahead of the August polls with an approval rating of 47.5 percent.

According to the pollster, Odinga’s rating has been on an upward trajectory since February 2022 when he had an approval rating of 45.1 percent.

In the survey, Kenya Kwanza Presidential candidate and Deputy President William Ruto had a popularity rating of 46.6 percent.

The analysis revealed that Ruto’s approval rating has been on a decline since February 2022 when he had a rating of 49.2 percent.

“The survey was conducted between May 24, 2022 – June 4 with a smpale size of 4, 245 across all the 47 counties,” the pollster said.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on June 6, 2022 cleared four candidates to contest for the presidential race in the August polls which is 59 days away but Odinga and Ruto are considered to be the two main frontrunners in the race.

Others who were cleared include David Mwaure Waihiga (Agano Party) and Professor George Wajackoyah (Roots Party).

The former Prime Minister who enjoys the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta leads in six regions namely: Nyanza (77.8 percent), Nairobi (53.6 perecent), North Eastern (51.1 percent), Lower Eastern (68.1 percent), Coast (56.2 percent) and Western (61.4 percent).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ruto on the other has an upper hand in two regions that of Mt. Kenya (67.2 percent) and Rift Valley with a rating of 64.6 percent.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance has been placed as the most preferred political outfit with a rating of 48.5 percent. Azimio had a rating of 47.8 percent.

The survey comes barely days after another pollster – Infotrak placed the popularity of  Odinga at 42 percent ahead of Ruto.

The Infotrak study attributed the new results to the running mate choices made by both Odinga and Ruto ahead of the August elections.

This is in contrast to previous surveys conducted that showed the two presidential contenders in a neck-to-neck race.

It shows that Raila has gained after picking Martha Karua to be his running mate while Ruto has dropped after picking Rigathi Gachagua.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has since dismissed the Infotrak poll noting it is inconsequential.

For one to be declarted winner in a presidential race, one has to garner 50 plus one votes, short of that there will be a run-off.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Raila, Kalonzo to campaign together in Makueni

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Azimio-One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his Wiper counterpart Kalonzo Musyoka are set to hit the road in...

19 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PICTURES: Ruto signs Kenya Kwanza’s Women Charter

Deputy President William Ruto signed a Women Charter outlining his policy interventions should he form the next government during a forum at the Nyayo...

17 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kenya Kwanza govt will provide free sanitary towels for all girls: Ruto

Dr Ruto who is also the Kenya Kwanza Presidential Candidate pledged to double the amount of money allocated to school feeding plan “to double...

18 hours ago

August Elections

The most formidable women leaders are in Kenya Kwanza – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – Deputy President William Ruto now says the Kenya Kwanza government will have the most women leaders if successful in...

23 hours ago

August Elections

Presidential candidates urged to attend organised debate

NAIROBI, KENYA, Jun 9 – The Media Owners Association (MOA) has urged all presidential candidates to participate in the organized debate ahead of the...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila’s chief agent confronts Guliye at Bomas during transmission of mock results

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 — Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s Chief Agent caused drama at the National Tallying Centre of Thursday as he discredited...

2 days ago

Kenya

IEBC to conduct simulation exercise on election results transmission

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on Thursday set to conduct a simulation exercise for the electronic...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ICT PS claims slot on Azimio-leaning govt axis with an online attack on Ruto

Ochieng who serves under ICT and Youth Affairs' Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, a sworn adversary of Ruto alongside Cabinet colleagues Fred Matiangi (Interior) and...

2 days ago