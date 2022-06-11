Mizani Africa Poll: Raila popularity at 47.5pc ahead of Ruto’s 45.1pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – A recent survey by Mizani Africa has placed Azimio-One Kenya coalition Presidential candidate Raila Odinga as the most popular candidate ahead of the August polls with an approval rating of 47.5 percent.

According to the pollster, Odinga’s rating has been on an upward trajectory since February 2022 when he had an approval rating of 45.1 percent.

In the survey, Kenya Kwanza Presidential candidate and Deputy President William Ruto had a popularity rating of 46.6 percent.

The analysis revealed that Ruto’s approval rating has been on a decline since February 2022 when he had a rating of 49.2 percent.

“The survey was conducted between May 24, 2022 – June 4 with a smpale size of 4, 245 across all the 47 counties,” the pollster said.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on June 6, 2022 cleared four candidates to contest for the presidential race in the August polls which is 59 days away but Odinga and Ruto are considered to be the two main frontrunners in the race.

Others who were cleared include David Mwaure Waihiga (Agano Party) and Professor George Wajackoyah (Roots Party).

The former Prime Minister who enjoys the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta leads in six regions namely: Nyanza (77.8 percent), Nairobi (53.6 perecent), North Eastern (51.1 percent), Lower Eastern (68.1 percent), Coast (56.2 percent) and Western (61.4 percent).

Ruto on the other has an upper hand in two regions that of Mt. Kenya (67.2 percent) and Rift Valley with a rating of 64.6 percent.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance has been placed as the most preferred political outfit with a rating of 48.5 percent. Azimio had a rating of 47.8 percent.

The survey comes barely days after another pollster – Infotrak placed the popularity of Odinga at 42 percent ahead of Ruto.

The Infotrak study attributed the new results to the running mate choices made by both Odinga and Ruto ahead of the August elections.

This is in contrast to previous surveys conducted that showed the two presidential contenders in a neck-to-neck race.

It shows that Raila has gained after picking Martha Karua to be his running mate while Ruto has dropped after picking Rigathi Gachagua.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has since dismissed the Infotrak poll noting it is inconsequential.

For one to be declarted winner in a presidential race, one has to garner 50 plus one votes, short of that there will be a run-off.