Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati. /FILE

August Elections

IEBC invites Presidential candidates for meeting on Voters Register, poll preparedness

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has invited the four presidential candidates in the August General election for a stakeholders’ meeting on the Voters Register.

The electoral commission invited the presidential candidates amidst a number of concerns raised over electoral preparedness.

In a letter sent to Deputy President William Ruto seen by Capital FM News, the meeting which will also be attended by Raila Odinga (Azimio), George Wajacoyah (Roots Party) and David Mwaure (Agano Party) will be held at Windsor.

“The Commission invites you to a presidential candidates consultative meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th June 2022 at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club from 9.00am,” the letter read.

IEBC has listed the issue of printed register of voters, election results path and harmonising of campaign schedules for presidential candidates as among key integral issues that will be discussed.

“Please note that you may be accompanied to the meeting by not more than five persons,” the letter directed.

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate questioned IEBC’s move not to use the manual voter registers as a complementary mechanism to electronic identification of voters.

Odinga has moved to court to question why the poll agency used the rationale saying it will lock out electorate who have a right to exercise their democratic right at the ballot.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Seven civil society organisations moved to court to challenge its decision to do away with the use of the manual voter register.

The groups have asked the High Court to compel IEBC to restore the use of the manual register.

They are seeking an order that the commission “shall in the conduct of the General Election on Tuesday 9th August 2022 provide a manual register of voters in every polling station in Kenya to be used to identify voters in strict compliance with the provisions of Regulation 69(1)(e) of the Elections.”

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

How we run race more important than results, President Kenyatta tells politicians

Nairobi, Kenya, Jun 23-President Uhuru Kenyatta says the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally teaches competitive values in winning and losing ahead of the...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Tanzania accuses Kenyan Maasai of backing opponents to wildlife protection area

LOLIONDO, Tanzania, Jun 23 – Tanzania Wednesday said it would tackle “illegal immigrants” in the northeastern area of Loliondo, where it has alleged Kenyan...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CoA stays Mrima’s judgement restraining DCI from drafting charge sheets

Thursday's decision by a three-judge bench comprising Justices Daniel Musinga (President), Agnes Murgor and Fatuma Sichale pending a final verdict on the matter on...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Corruption in Nairobi county should be declared a state of emergency – Igathe

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe is pushing for corruption to be declared a state...

5 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Igathe says he cleans toilets to show how he will deal with cartels

NAIROBI, Kenya June 23 – If you wondered why Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe has been on a...

5 hours ago

Top stories

KCAA assembles ATC team to guide helicopters around around restricted WRC airspace

A three-member ATC team will coordinate VIP, TV and MEDEVAC flights in and out of the restricted airspace, KCAA said in a statement on...

7 hours ago

County News

Mob kills middle-aged man, injures associate over motorbike theft

The suspects were stoned by the irate members of the public saying the motorcycle registration No KMFZ 872U Boxer was stolen from Amos Mulongo...

7 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta warns men against misusing land sale proceeds at the expense of their families

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned men against spending money on secret lovers at the expense of their families. During...

22 hours ago